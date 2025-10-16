'Squad' Dem spends eye-popping amount on luxury limo services in one year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Progressive "Squad" member Rep. Rashida Tlaib's, D-Mich., campaign has spent over $35,000 on "luxury limousine services" between Oct. 2024 and Sept. 2025, according to her Federal Election Commission filings.

Tlaib’s campaign spent approximately $36,717 in payments to "Aline Luxury Limo Services," a company based in the Detroit suburbs, according to filings reviewed by Fox News Digital. Dozens of payments were listed as "travel" and "transportation" expenses and were made over a span of approximately one year.

Individual payments to the limo service listed in the filings range from $118.80 to as high as $1,326 with several payments in the $700s and $600s.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tlaib’s campaign for an explanation of these payments, but did not immediately receive a response.

While Aline Luxury Limo Services has no publicly available information, a now-defunct website for DTW Chauffeured Rides — a company registered at the same address as the owner — described the business as a "limousine service company providing luxury transportation for more than a decade," according to an archived version of the website on the Wayback Machine.

The website stated the company offered a "range of vehicles, from classic limousines to modern sedans and SUVs," and said it is "committed to providing an upscale experience at an affordable price."

As the first Palestinian-born woman elected to Congress and someone who is widely seen as a leading progressive voice, Tlaib has regularly criticized wealth and income inequality in the U.S.

In September, Tlaib joined with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in introducing the "Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act," which they said in a joint statement is meant to "take on corporate greed and rein in the obscene salaries of America’s top executives."

Tlaib criticized CEOs for making "290 times more than their average worker" and said that "working people are sick and tired of corporate greed."

"It’s disgraceful that corporations continue to rake in record profits by exploiting the labor of their workers," wrote Tlaib, adding, "I’m proud to re-introduce the Tax Excessive CEO Pay Act with Senator Bernie Sanders to address the massive income and wealth inequality in our nation. It’s time to make the rich pay their fair share."

At the passage of the President Donald Trump-backed big, beautiful bill, Tlaib attacked it as "an act of violence against our communities" during a time of extreme income inequality.

"At a time of extreme income and wealth inequality, while 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, this budget is absolutely devastating for the working families we represent," she wrote in a statement.

"Republicans are literally taking food out of the mouths of hungry kids by cutting billions of dollars in nutrition assistance. And the same lawmakers who claim that we don’t have the money to feed hungry children or make sure people in our communities have the health care they need have no problem voting to send an additional $150 billion to weapons manufacturers and endless war and $170 billion to masked agents terrorizing our communities and illegally disappearing our neighbors for profit," wrote Tlaib.

"Every member who voted to pass this disastrous budget betrayed the people they represent to serve the rich and powerful and deserves to be voted out of office," she added.