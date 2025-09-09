AOC drops thousands on luxury hotels while 'Fighting Oligarchy' with Sanders, filings reveal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's campaign spent thousands of dollars at pricey boutique hotels while on her "Fighting Oligarchy" tour with Sen. Bernie Sanders earlier this year, according to a Fox News Digital campaign finance review.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, Ocasio-Cortez's campaign spent thousands at high-end West Coast hotels that coincided with her high-profile appearances at "Fighting Oligarchy" rallies with Sanders. The findings were first reported by The Washington Examiner.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders garnered plenty of buzz earlier this year, amassing more than 300,000 attendees across 34 rallies in 20 states since kicking off the nationwide campaign earlier this year, according to Sanders.

Fox News Digital reported earlier this year that while fighting against the "billionaire class and corporate greed," Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez were flying private to their West Coast campaign rallies.

According to campaign finance reports, Ocasio-Cortez was also staying in style. The New York Democrat's campaign spent $3,508.92 at Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas on March 25, according to the FEC filings.

Around the time of a "Fighting Oligarchy" rally in Tucson, Arizona, Ocasio-Cortez paid The Leo Kent Hotel, a boutique high-rise in Tucson, $3,165.76, according to an FEC filing from April 25.

Just days before paying the tab for the luxury property located on the Las Vegas Strip, Ocasio-Cortez joined Sanders for a rally in Vegas on March 20, railing against oligarchy.

In April, Ocasio-Cortez's campaign also paid a hefty $3,445.59 bill for the lavish Asher Adams Hotel in Salt Lake City, according to the filings. Earlier that month, the liberal leader, considered a potential 2028 presidential candidate, rallied with Sanders in the same Utah city.

Campaign finance reports also revealed Ocasio-Cortez's campaign so far this year has paid thousands of dollars to CitizenM in California, Hotel Vermont, Hotel Renegade in Idaho and Lansdowne Resort and Spa in Virginia.

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's campaign for comment but did not immediately hear back.