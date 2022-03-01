'Spineless' Biden must 'project power' against Russia during State of the Union: Rep. Reschenthaler

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Guy Reschenthaler spoke with Fox News Digital ahead of President Biden's first official State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

Reschenthaler said during an interview with Fox News Digital that the U.S. public would not be the only audience for the speech, emphasizing that world leaders would be tuning in to assess the president's temperament as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. The Pennsylvania representative stressed that Biden must make a show of power, making clear that there would be heavy sanctions on Russia and a no-fly zone implemented over Ukrainian airspace.

"So it's not only Putin is going to be watching tonight — it's the dictator of communist China, Xi [Jingping]. It's also our allies that depend on American strength abroad, that peace and stability in their area of the globe. So what Biden's going to do is he should project power," Reschenthaler said. "He should say that we're going to sanction Russian oil, that we're going to sanction Putin, that we should make sure there's a no-fly zone over Ukraine, that we're going to send lethal aid to the Ukrainians to fight not only a conventional war, but also a guerrilla war to make this as painful as possible on Putin."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

However, Reschenthaler explained that he does not have high hopes for Biden to project the strength and confidence needed to scare Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But I don't think Joe Biden's going to do this. I think he's been spineless," Reschenthaler said. "He's been feckless and his weakness and vacillation has invited the aggression you're seeing from Russia. And unfortunately, it might invite aggression on Taiwan from the communist Chinese as well."

STATE OF THE UNION 2022: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW

Biden is set to deliver his first State of the Union address at the Capitol Tuesday, during which he is expected to highlight his administration's clean energy priorities and propose solutions to fight growing nationwide inflation.

However, the speech is likely to be overshadowed by the ongoing military invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ukrainian forces have pulled off an extraordinary feat in holding off Russian forces for days, but President Vladimir Putin’s superior manpower and weaponry will likely triumph at a substantial cost to the autocratic leader and his people, experts told Fox News Digital.

"It is nothing short of remarkable what the Ukrainian military has accomplished," said U.S. Army Gen. Jack Keane, who serves as chairman of the Institute for the Study of War.

"But I think despite the fierceness of the Ukrainian resistance, they are overmatched by the Russians , and the Russians will eventually prevail," Keane predicted.

Ukrainian forces, which by some estimates are outnumbered by Russian troops two to one, have stalled the Kremlin’s advance on three of four avenues of approach.