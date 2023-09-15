Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith proposes 'narrowly tailored' gag order on President Trump

Prosecutors proposed a well-defined restriction that would prohibit Trump from making statements about prospective witnesses

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , David Spunt Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Trump: Hunter Biden was given the 'deal of the century' Video

Trump: Hunter Biden was given the 'deal of the century'

'Fox & Friends' co-hosts provide analysis of Hunter Biden's legal issues and discuss the reaction from President Biden and former President Trump.

Special counsel Jack Smith have requested a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to impose a "narrowly tailored" order restricting former President Donald Trump from making public statements that could "present a serious and substantial danger of material prejudicing this case."

In a filing, Smith's office accused Trump of engaging in a sweeping campaign of disinformation and harassment intended to intimidate prosecutors and undermine public confidence in the judicial system during his prosecution. 

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, April 3, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura/File)

SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH SAYS JAN 6 ‘FUELED BY LIES’ FROM TRUMP, PRAISES ‘HEROES’ WHO DEFENDED CAPITOL

"In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies," the filing said.

"The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case — to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses," the filing said.

Special Counsel Jack Smith

Jack Smith, US special counsel, speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

If approved by Judge Tanya Chutkan, the "well-defined restriction" would prohibit Trump from making statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses.

Trump has pleaded "not guilty" in federal courts to all four federal charges stemming from Smith's investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 2024 GOP front-runner is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.

More from Politics