Donald Trump

Trump files motion to recuse DC judge presiding over 2020 election interference case

Trump's lawyers argued that Judge Chutkan has made past statements that should disqualify her

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Donald Trump wants the federal judge in DC presiding over his 2020 election subversion case to recuse herself. 

In a recusal motion filed Monday, the former president’s lawyers take aim at U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama.

Donald Trump

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump's mugshot from Fulton County jail was shared online Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump’s lawyers argued that Chutkan has made statements in the past that call into question whether she can be impartial. 

Chutkan has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of Jan. 6 defendants.

