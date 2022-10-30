Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi
Published

Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack

Nancy Pelosi was in in Washington, D.C., when Paul Pelosi was attacked

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
Paul Pelosi Jr. on father's condition after hammer attack: 'So far so good' Video

Paul Pelosi Jr. on father's condition after hammer attack: 'So far so good'

Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul Pelosi, gave an update on his father's condition outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Saturday. (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was spotted visiting her husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after an intruder broke into their home and attacked him with a hammer. 

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands during the attack around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning. He underwent surgery and is expected to fully recover. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrived at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to visit her husband on Sunday. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., arrived at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital to visit her husband on Sunday.  (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., when her husband was attacked at their San Francisco residence on Friday morning. 

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., when her husband was attacked at their San Francisco residence on Friday morning.  (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

A source tells Fox News that the suspect, David DePape, shouted, "Where is Nancy? Where is Nancy?" 

As officers made entry into the home, DePape started swinging the hammer at Paul Pelosi, according to police. 

PELOSI ATTACK: WOMAN CLAIMING TO BE SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE'S STEPDAUGHTER SAYS HE WAS ABUSIVE

Speaker Pelosi was in Washington, D.C., on Friday. She returned to San Francisco over the weekend and her motorcade pulled into San Francisco General Hospital shortly around noon on Sunday. 

Pelosi's motorcade arriving at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday. 

Pelosi's motorcade arriving at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday.  (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

"The Speaker and her family are thankful for the outpouring of support and prayers from friends, constituents and people around the country," a spokesperson for Pelosi said in a statement. 

"The Pelosi family is immensely grateful to Mr. Pelosi’s entire medical team and the law enforcement officers who responded to the assault. The family appreciates respect for their privacy during this time."

A group of doctors awaiting the arrival of Speaker Pelosi at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. 

A group of doctors awaiting the arrival of Speaker Pelosi at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.  (Flightrisk for Fox News Digital)

DePape is facing charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary, and several other felonies. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest

