Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Republicans

Speaker Mike Johnson wins re-election to House in Louisiana's 4th Congressional District

Johnson's role as GOP House leader remains uncertain

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
close
Speaker Mike Johnson predicts a 'demographic shift' for Trump in the 2024 election Video

Speaker Mike Johnson predicts a 'demographic shift' for Trump in the 2024 election

House Speaker Mike Johnson weighs in on voter turnout and Vice President Kamala Harris' messaging days before Election Day on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

House Speaker Mike Johnson was declared the winner Tuesday night in his effort to keep Louisiana's 4th Congressional District solidly red, according to The Associated Press. 

The four-term congressman was first elected in 2016 but gained prominence as a leader in the GOP after he was elected by his fellow members of Congress last year to replace former GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California. Johnson was previously vice chair of the House GOP conference. 

Mike Johnson

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., is greeted as he arrives to speak at a campaign event at the Lucas County Republican Party headquarters in Holland, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2024. (Associated Press )

Johnson's victory Tuesday in his reliably red district came with little resistance. Democrats did not enter a candidate in the race. Joshua Morott, a Republican substitute teacher with little experience in politics, was Johnson's only challenger. 

‘NO SUCH PROMISE’: JOHNSON BLASTS DEM ACCUSATIONS HE VOWED TO END OBAMACARE AS ‘DISHONEST’

Johnson's district sits in the northwest corner of the state and is home to Shreveport, Louisiana's third most populous city. 

Despite lacking any true competition, Johnson still led his party's fundraising efforts this election cycle. He brought in more than $19 million for his own campaign and $8 million for other GOP candidates, according to the Louisiana Illuminator.

Mike Johnson with phone

House Speaker Mike Johnson takes a video he says he will send to former President Trump during a voting rally in support of Republican incumbent Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., who is running to represent Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House, at Ballyhoos in Virginia Beach, Va., Monday, Nov. 4, 2024.  (Associated Press)

Louisiana has been at the center of a redistricting battle, and earlier this year the state's congressional map was redrawn to include two Black majority districts. The state is still facing legal challenges over whether the new maps unfairly discriminate against voters. 

SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON PREDICTS A ‘DEMOGRAPHIC SHIFT’ FOR TRUMP IN THE 2024 ELECTION

Johnson's future as GOP leader remains uncertain even if Republicans maintain control of the House after Tuesday's election. Johnson has said he wants to continue in the leadership role if Republicans keep the House.

However, he has not indicated anything about his plans if they do not. People close to Johnson have said he would likely step down, according to NBC News.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. 

Even if Republicans keep the House, a handful of them have signaled they either will not support Johnson to remain speaker or are unsure whether they would support him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition to his duties as speaker, Johnson serves on the House Judiciary Committee and is chair of the Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government.

More from Politics