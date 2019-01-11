South Carolina congressman stopped from entering House floor with 6-pack of beer in hand

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere – but not on the House floor.

Rep. Joe Cunningham, a newly elected Democrat from South Carolina, was barred from walking onto the House floor Friday as he tried to bring a six-pack of beer with him.

The banned brewskis, from the Charleston area, were a gift for Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., a co-chair of the large House Small Brewers Caucus, Cunningham said on Twitter.

The beers included: White Thai and One Claw from Westbrook Brewing Company and Dead Arm from Coast Brewing, according to The Post and Courier.

“Making friends when you’re a freshman is hard and I thought I’d grease the skids with some Lowcountry beer,” Cunningham said on Twitter, adding that DeFazio eventually got the beer. “Can I join the beer caucus now?”

DeFazio was, in fact, photographed walking with the illicit six-pack in hand.

Coast Brewing responded to the news of Cunningham’s transgression and suggested the congressman should have included its 32/50 Kölsch since “it’s very bipartisan.”

Cunningham often made campaign stops at local breweries during his race for South Carolina’s 1st district. He beat Republican Katie Arrington in the midterm elections, replacing Mark Sanford.