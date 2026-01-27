‘Sorry, Trump’: Ilhan Omar fires back after Trump targets her in Truth Social post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota accused President Donald Trump of "deflecting" after he took aim at her in a Truth Social post on Monday.

In part of his post, Trump said, "the DOJ and Congress are looking at ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, who left Somalia with NOTHING, and is now reportedly worth more than 44 Million Dollars. Time will tell all."

The left-wing lawmaker fired back in a post on X.

ONE YEAR, ONE CHART AND AN EYE-POPPING JUMP IN ILHAN OMAR'S PERSONAL WEALTH

"Sorry, Trump, your support is collapsing and you’re panicking. Right on cue, you’re deflecting from your failures with lies and conspiracy theories about me. Years of 'investigations' have found nothing. Get your goons out of Minnesota," she wrote.

Before mentioning Omar in the Monday Truth Social post, Trump had also noted, "I am sending Tom Homan to Minnesota tonight. He has not been involved in that area, but knows and likes many of the people there. Tom is tough but fair, and will report directly to me. Separately, a major investigation is going on with respect to the massive 20 Billion Dollar, Plus, Welfare Fraud that has taken place in Minnesota, and is at least partially responsible for the violent organized protests going on in the streets."

Omar advocates abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

MEET THE LONGTIME BIZ PARTNER OF ILHAN OMAR'S HUSBAND AS QUESTIONS SWIRL OVER HER SKYROCKETING NET WORTH

"ICE is beyond reform. Abolish it," she declared in part of a Sunday post on X.

In a January 18 Truth Social post, Trump said that Omar should either be jailed or sent back to Somalia.

"There is 19 Billion Dollars in Minnesota Somalia Fraud. Fake ‘Congresswoman’ Illhan Omar, a constant complainer who hates the USA, knows everything there is to know. She should be in jail, or even a worse punishment, sent back to Somalia, considered one of the absolutely worst countries in the World. She could help to MAKE SOMALIA GREAT AGAIN!" the president declared in the post.

TRUMP CALLS FOR INVESTIGATION INTO ILHAN OMAR'S WEALTH, SAYS IT SHOULD START ‘NOW’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Omar, who has served in the House of Representatives since early 2019, was born in Somalia and became a U.S. citizen in 2000.