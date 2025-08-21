Socialist Dem mayoral candidate knocked over foreign-language rally as he loses key endorsement

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic socialist and Minneapolis mayoral candidate Omar Fateh, a Somali American, is being knocked for holding a political rally in a foreign language that appeared entirely devoid of any American flags.

This comes as Fateh, who has been likened to socialist New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, lost a critical endorsement from the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (DFL).

House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., commented on the rally, saying in an X post, "This is the least shocking news: There were almost no American flags at a @OmarFatehMN rally. Palestinian stickers were the main focus instead."

"That’s what you get when Democrats back a candidate who puts America last, hands out benefits to illegals, and pushes to defund the police," wrote Emmer.

Popular conservative social media account "End Wokeness" posted several excerpts from the rally, which included chanting in a foreign language and a crowd holding signs supporting Fateh.

"Omar Fateh rally in Minneapolis last night. 0 English. 0 American flags," End Wokeness commented.

Another conservative influencer, Eric Daugherty, also chimed in, saying, "This was the rally for Omar Fateh last night, candidate for Mayor of Minneapolis. Third world music, third world language, third world attire."

"Minneapolis is doomed," added Daugherty.

"RED, WHITE &… GONE," another popular conservative account called NewYork-I posted, adding, "Omar Fateh rally in Minneapolis without a single U.S. flag or word of English."

On Thursday, the Minnesota DFL dropped its endorsement of Fateh, citing "substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention’s voting process."

DFL Party Chairman Richard Carlbom said in an official statement on Thursday that "after a thoughtful and transparent review of the challenges, the Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee found substantial failures in the Minneapolis Convention’s voting process on July 19th, including an acknowledgment that a mayoral candidate was errantly eliminated from contention."

Carlbom said that as a result of the review, "the Constitution, Bylaws & Rules Committee has vacated the mayoral endorsement."

He called on the Minnesota Democratic Party to "turn our focus to unity and our common goal," saying, "with an eye towards the 2026 midterms, the Minnesota DFL will broaden our coalition to elect leaders who will build an affordable economy that works for everyone."

Fateh’s campaign had not responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment by the time of publication.

However, in a video statement posted on X, Fateh claimed that the decision to revoke his endorsement was made by "28 party insiders" who he said included supporters and donors of incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey. Frey is also a Democrat and has been endorsed by Minnesota Democratic Gov. and one-time vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz.

"This is exactly what Minneapolis voters are sick of, the insider games, the backroom decisions and feeling like our voice doesn’t matter in our own city," Fateh claimed.

"Let me be clear," he went on, "We’re still in this fight and we’re going to win."

Fox News Digital reached out to Frey’s office for comment, but also did not receive a response by the time of publication.

In an X post, Frey wrote, "I'm proud to be a member of a party that believes in correcting our mistakes, and I'm glad that this inaccurate and obviously flawed process was set aside."

"I look forward to having a full and honest debate with Senator Fateh about our city's future, with the outcome now resting squarely where it should — with all the people of Minneapolis," he wrote.

Emmer, meanwhile, weighed in on the controversy, telling Fox News Digital that "even Omar Fateh’s own state party knows his radical, leftist policies would just add to the damage the DFL has already done to Minneapolis."

"They can blame their unsecured voting system, as ironic as that is, but we all know Fateh’s agenda was always doomed to fail," said Emmer.