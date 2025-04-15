Social media erupts after AOC debuts another 'strange' accent at rally: 'Kamala’s playbook'

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced blowback from conservatives on social media this week after they accused her of putting on a fake accent at a rally.

The progressive New York congresswoman held a rally in Nampa, Idaho, with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats, on Monday where she reportedly drew over 12,000 people and caught the attention of conservatives with one particular clip where she was accused of deliberately changing her tone of voice.

"Oh look, AOC is doing the interchangeable accents to fit the demographic she's in front of," conservative influencer account Gunther Eagleman wrote on X . "Did she take notes from Kamala?"

"Kamala Harris just introduced yet another new accent," conservative influencer Benny Johnson posted on X . "Sike, this is AOC. Seems to be using Kamala’s playbook. I guess she didn’t pay attention during the 2024 election."

"AOC is pretending to have some sort of strange accent," Townhall.com posted on X . "This is exactly what Kamala Harris did on the campaign trail. Why do they do this?"

"WATCH: AOC debuts new accent ahead of reported Presidential run," Breaking 911 posted on X. "It’s worse than Kamala’s or Hillary."

Fox News Digital reached out to AOC’s office for comment.

The comparisons to Harris originate from the presidential campaign trail last year when Harris was often criticized for using different accents while speaking to different crowds.

Ocasio-Cortez has been touring the country with Sanders as part of a "Fighting Oligarchy" campaign criticizing Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Trump administration overall.

"Your presence here today is making Donald Trump and Elon Musk very nervous," the 83-year-old Sanders said to loud cheers at a rally in Los Angeles, adding about 36,000 attended the event.

The pair have also held rallies in Las Vegas; Tempe and Tuscon, Arizona; and Denver and Greeley, Colorado, and they have several upcoming rallies scheduled.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimson contributed to this report