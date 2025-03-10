Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

House Of Representatives

AOC slapped with ethics complaint over 'troubling expenses' made to dance company

AOC has called the allegation of wrongdoing '100% wrong'

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller , Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
close
Adam Carolla says AOC seems ‘broken’ now Video

Adam Carolla says AOC seems ‘broken’ now

Comedian Adam Carolla discusses how Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, is becoming the primary face of the Democratic Party on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

FIRST ON FOX: A government accountability nonprofit is calling on the House to launch a probe into whether Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., misappropriated her taxpayer-funded member allowance.

Americans for Public Trust, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, sent a letter to the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) on Tuesday, questioning "several troubling expenses" from AOC's disbursements, which they claim are "in contravention of federal law and the standards of the House of Representatives."

Each member of Congess receives a Member Representational Allowance ("MRA"), a budget for official duties that "may not be used for personal or campaign purposes," according to the Congressional Research Service. However, the "Squad" member is being accused of using these funds for "campaign purposes."

AOC reportedly made a payment of $3,700 to a "Juan D Gonzalez" and another for $850 to "Bombazo Dance Co Inc.," with both expenditures described as being used for "training."

AOC ‘GOING ON THE OFFENSE’ TO RALLY RED-DISTRICT VOTERS AGAINST TRUMP: REPORT

AOC on Capitol Hill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Capitol Hill, April 30, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The progressive congresswoman has addressed the issue on social media, claiming in a post on X responding to a claim she is "wasting tax dollars."

"100% wrong," Ocasio-Cortez wrote. "None of this is taxpayer money, this is an FEC filing. Be loud and wrong about something else. Try again next time."

FORMER ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT AIDE TO AOC SELF-DEPORTS TO COLOMBIA AMID QUESTIONS ABOUT EMPLOYMENT: REPORT 

The filing states that Ocasio-Cortez's "assertion that these expenses are ‘an FEC filing,’ and not reflective of her MRA – as well as her claim that '[n]one of this is taxpayer money' – is both troubling and obviously incorrect."

"Either she does not know the difference between her campaign funds and MRA, or, more likely, she knows the highlighted expenses were not for official business and should have been paid by her campaign and reported to the FEC."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, said, "Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s troubling payments from her taxpayer funded account for activities such as dance classes should be investigated."

"Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s troubling payments from her taxpayer funded account for activities such as dance classes should be investigated. In the era of reining in government spending, the American people deserve to know lawmakers are being good stewards of their tax dollars."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

AOC during a news conference

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office for comment. 

The congresswoman has faced ethics complaints in the past, including from the Heritage Foundation in 2023 accusing her of "falsely accusing" and "defaming" the creator of the Libs of TikTok Twitter account, Chaya Raichik.

Ocasio-Cortez also faced an ethics probe in 2023 after being accused of accepting "impermissible gifts associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021," which may have violated House rules, standards of conduct and federal law.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics