Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Fetterman takes swipe at AOC: 'We kept our government open. Deal with it'

AOC suggested the Democratic Party should fight 'harder'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Israel PM Netanyahu gives Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) a silver pager commemorating operation against Hezbollah Video

Israel PM Netanyahu gives Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) a silver pager commemorating operation against Hezbollah

Benjamin Netanyahu gifts Sen. John Fetterman a silver-plated pager, commemorating the operation that used pagers against Hezbollah leaders and operatives. Fetterman visited Israel to show his support in its fight against the terrorism. (Credit: GPO)

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., took a swipe at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in a tweet on Friday.

"We need a Democratic Party that fights harder for us too," the congresswoman said during speeches on Thursday.

"Fight ‘harder’—a stunt that would have harmed millions and plunged us into chaos," Fetterman wrote when sharing a screenshot featuring a quotation of Ocasio-Cortez's comment. "We kept our government open. Deal with it."

NETANYAHU GIFTS FETTERMAN A SILVER-PLATED BEEPER AFTER HE PRAISED ISRAEL'S LEBANON PAGER OPERATION

Left: Sen. John Fetterman; Right: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Left: Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., speaks to reporters outside the Senate Chambers at the U.S. Capitol on March 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C.; Right: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug. 19, 2024 in Chicago, Ill. (Left: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Right: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Ocasio-Cortez's office on Friday to request a comment from the congresswoman, but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Fetterman and other Democrats — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — voted last week to overcome a procedural hurdle, which cleared the way for the chamber to vote on a government funding measure to avoid a partial government shutdown.

FETTERMAN CALLS OUT DEMS' ‘UNHINGED PETULANCE’ AFTER TRUMP SPEECH: ‘WE’RE BECOMING THE METAPHORICAL CAR ALARM'

Texas Dem slams Fetterman for criticism over viral TikTok clip: 'Not the one to talk about anything' Video

But after that cloture vote, Fetterman, Schumer, and most other Democrats voted against passing the actual funding measure, which ultimately passed anyway.

Ocasio-Cortez had urged senators to vote against cloture and against the measure.

AOC FIRES BACK AT FETTERMAN, ACCUSES HIM OF ‘BLEAK DUNK ATTEMPT’

Fetterman urges Democrats to speak like normal people as MSNBC host presses him on rise of 'oligarchs' Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It should be very clear to every Senate Democrat that any vote for Cloture will also be considered a vote for the bill. People aren’t going to be tricked with procedural games. They know exactly what is going on. Defend Medicaid. Vote NO on Cloture. NO on bill," she had declared in a tweet.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics