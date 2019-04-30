

SO FAR, BIDEN PROVES THE SKEPTICS WRONG

Marvel now at the power of the political narrative, as tough and resilient as an old tire.



But also oftentimes just as full of stagnant water and mosquitos.



The political press just completed a year of knocking down the chances of former Vice President Joe Biden to win the Democratic nomination – too old, too white, too male, too moderate. Now reporters find themselves confronted with a very different reality.



Not only did Biden get in the race with both feet, but he posted the best fundraising numbers of any candidate on opening day, impressed with his announcement speech and now, according to at least one poll, got a double-digit bounce.



We have certainly been among those who have looked with doubt on Biden’s chances in a party so different demographically and ideologically than the one in which he spent most of his career.



Something like six in 10 Democrats are women and something like four in 10 are from non-white ethnic minority groups. Socialism is in vogue with many young Democratic voters. Populist, anti-establishment sentiment is still rampant.



Does that sound like a party that’s going retro and picking the safe candidate?



And those concerns may yet doom Biden. After all, 54 percent of respondents in another recent poll of potential Democratic primary voters didn’t yet have a candidate. If he stops hitting his marks or if second-place Sen. Bernie Sanders starts landing more effective blows against the frontrunner, Biden could easily fulfil the forecasts of a collapse.



But the assertion by many that Biden was already maxed out his support and that the best day of his campaign would be the launch have already been proven wrong.

Moreover, Biden is doing particularly well with black voters, especially females. That punctures yet another assumption about his viability in the age of intersectional politics.



Biden still has huge hurdles to overcome, but he can say for now, at least, that’s he’s proven the skeptics (including us) wrong.



SCOREBOARD

Trump job performance

Average approval: 43 percent

Average disapproval: 52.4 percent

Net Score: -9.4 points

Change from one week ago: down 0.2 points

[Average includes: WaPo/ABC News: 42% approve - 54% disapprove; Fox News: 45% approve - 51% disapprove; Monmouth University: 40% approve - 54% disapprove; Gallup: 45% approve - 51% disapprove; GU Politics/Battleground: 43% approve - 52% disapprove.]



BUTTIGIEG CATCHES BERNIE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE

Fox News: “A new survey in the state that holds the first primary in the race for the White House puts former Vice President Joe Biden atop the extremely large field of Democratic presidential candidates, with one-time longshot Pete Buttigieg now statistically tied with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont for second place. Biden has the support of 20 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released Tuesday. … Sanders, the independent senator from neighboring Vermont, stood at just over 12 percent. … The poll indicates it's not just name recognition feeding Biden's standing in the survey. Thirty-five percent of those questioned said Biden had the best chance of beating GOP President Trump in 2020. Sanders was a distant second at 13 percent.”



Biden drives home support for unions, middle class - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “There was so much focus on union workers at Joe Biden's first campaign rally on Monday that they all got their own special red wristbands and an exclusive entrance at the side of the Teamsters hall. Then they got shout-outs from the former vice president. Mr. Biden thanked the represented unions one-by-one… ‘I make no apologies,’ Mr. Biden told a wall-to-wall crowd of about 600 people at the Teamsters Local 249 union hall in Lawrenceville. ‘I am a union man.’ … So for about 30 minutes, the 76-year-old Scranton native laid out an economic vision relying heavily on the idea that corporations have broken their ‘basic bargain’ with American workers: that people who contribute to the welfare of an organization should get a share of the profits.”



Beto unveils $5 trillion climate change plan - Fox News: “Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, trailing in the polls despite a high-profile campaign launch, sought to prove his policy chops by unveiling a $5 trillion plan to battle climate change and reach net zero carbon emissions in the U.S. by 2050. … O’Rourke’s plan – his first major policy rollout since launching his presidential campaign in mid-March – calls for ‘mobilizing’ $5 trillion over 10 years to transform the nation’s aging infrastructure and spur innovation to help communities lead the fight against climate change. … The candidate says he’ll pay the bill for his plan with $1.5 trillion from ‘revenues generated by structural changes to the tax code that ensure corporations and the wealthiest among us pay their fair share and that we finally end the tens of billions of dollars of tax breaks currently given to fossil fuel companies,’ according to his campaign’s release.”



Andrew Yang plans to give an Iowa voter $12,000 - Des Moines Register: “Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang wants to give an Iowan $1,000 every month for a year to prove a point. The point: That his plan to guarantee every citizen 18 or older a $1,000 monthly federal payment would boost the individuals and the country. He calls his plan a ‘Freedom Dividend.’ ‘I’m going to be giving a Freedom Dividend to a person or family in Iowa. That’s $1,000 a month for 12 months out of my own pocket,’ Yang, a lawyer and entrepreneur from New York, said. Iowans interested in receiving the cash, or nominating others, can apply at Yang’s website. The application process will include a telephone interview and a personal visit with Yang. He expects the Iowan designated to receive the cash will be selected in June with payments starting in July.”



Former Sen. Mike Gravel says he’s now ‘running to win’ - Fox News: “When former Sen. Mike Gravel of Alaska launched his extreme long-shot bid for the Democratic presidential nomination at the beginning of April, he said his only aim was to push the large field of candidates further to the left by making the debate stage. Now, it appears the 88-year-old Gravel is raising his sights. He declared on Monday that like other candidates facing a steep climb to reach the White House, ‘I am running to win. Just as much as Seth Moulton, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Tim Ryan, or Eric Swalwell are.’ Gravel’s campaign said the candidate’s now ‘in it to win it’ due to what they characterized as ‘such a strong reaction—repeatedly beating Kirsten Gillibrand, Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan, and Seth Moulton in polls.’ … Despite his claims of momentum, Gravel is barely registering in most recent polls…”



SENATE DEMS PREPARE FOR BARR SHOWDOWN

Politico: “As House Democrats prepare for a clash with Attorney General William Barr over the terms of a committee hearing on Thursday, Senate Democrats are getting ready for their own showdown. Barr is set to testify Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, and he is all but guaranteed to face hostile questions from Democrats over his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. Barr’s appearance will be his first before Congress since the report’s public release April 18. Although he will face a friendlier audience from Senate Republicans on the committee, his testimony will provide a blueprint for follow-up questions from Democrats and Republicans alike on the House Judiciary Committee, where he is scheduled to appear the following day. Among the areas of focus for Democrats will be the Mueller report’s details of nearly a dozen instances of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump, as well as Russian election meddling.”



House Dems are ready too - Politico: “A key House committee with the power to impeach President Donald Trump is moving ahead with a Thursday hearing to question Attorney General William Barr about the Mueller report, even if the attorney general doesn’t show. The standoff took its latest turn Monday when the Judiciary Committee formally announced plans to hold a Wednesday morning vote that would authorize the panel’s Democratic and GOP counsels to split an hour of additional questioning about the special counsel’s findings on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible obstruction of justice by Trump. … By sticking with their proposed format for the hearing, Democrats are essentially daring the Justice Department to cave or fight back.”



ROUND TWO: SCHUMER, PELOSI MEET WITH TRUMP

USA Today: “Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump agreed to spend $2 trillion addressing the nation's crumbling infrastructure Tuesday, but a plan to pay for that investment was absent amid the unusual moment of bipartisanship. ‘It's clear that both the White House and all of us want to get something done on infrastructure in a big and bold way,’ Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said after meeting with Trump for about 90 minutes on Tuesday. Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi entered the meeting amid an atmosphere and history of mistrust, as Congress is hammering the White House for additional information about the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe. Pelosi said Trump would propose specific ways to pay for the investment in three weeks. Both Trump and Democrats have previously agreed that trillions are needed to upgrade the nation's highways, bridges and airports.”



