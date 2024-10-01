Several questions about Walz's record not asked about during vice presidential debate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was not asked about several highly talked about news stories in the first and only vice presidential debate on Tuesday, including his military service, which Walz did not strongly invoke either.

The CBS Vice Presidential Debate in New York City showcased the Republican and Democrat candidates answering questions on a variety of issues, but Walz's military service, which he has faced sharp criticism from Republicans and some veterans for allegedly embellishing, was not asked about.

Walz only briefly mentioned his military service during the debate when he was forced to correct the record on whether he was in China for the Tiananmen Square protests.

At another point in the debate, Walz referred to himself as a "good soldier."

Walz was also not asked during the debate about how many times he has visited China.

In the past, Walz has claimed he went "dozens of times" and once claimed he went "about 30 times." This week, the Harris-Walz campaign walked that back and said the actual number is "closer to 15 times."

Other questions Walz was not asked during the debate include his disputed claims about his wife's IVF treatment and his claim that he carried weapons "in war."

Despite CBS announcing that it would not allow live fact-checking during the debate, moderator Margaret Brennan interjected to correct Vance after he suggested that illegal immigrants are overwhelming resources in Springfield, Ohio.

"Just to clarify for our viewers, Springfield, Ohio, does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal status, temporary protected status," Brennan said.

When Vance tried to push back on the fact-check, Brennan and her co-moderator Norah O'Donnell attempted to speak over Vance, insisting that they had to move on to the next question.

"The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact-check," Vance reminded them. "And since you are fact-checking me, I think it's important to say what's actually going on."

While explaining the process of obtaining legal status and tying it to a Harris-backed immigration policy, the moderators again spoke over Vance, thanking him for "describing the legal process" before they cut off his microphone as Walz attempted to argue with him.

Democrats quickly came out in support of Walz's debate performance as it was unfolding, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who said Walz was "laying down facts."

"Gov Walz dominating JD Vance on the immigration exchange with undecided voters in a western battleground state," David Plouffe, campaign manager and White House Senior Advisor for Barack Obama and Senior Advisor for Kamala Harris for President, posted on X. "Reminding these voters Donald Trump built only 2 percent of the wall and Mexico didn’t pay a dime strongest moment of the debate."

Many top Republicans took the opposite position and expressed support for Vance's performance.

"JD knocks it out of the park with first question!!! Tim Walz implodes on first question in presentation, communication, and substance," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., wrote on X.

"Senator JD Vance spitting the cold hard TRUTH on the debate stage," Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.