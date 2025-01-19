Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Dave McCormick 'optimistic' about working with Sen. Fetterman to find 'common ground': 'Embracing' change

Sen. John Fetterman has broken with his party on issues like border security in the past

Taylor Penley
Published
GOP Sen McCormick 'optimistic' about working with Sen Fetterman on bipartisan issues

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., joins 'Fox News Sunday' to discuss the first set of hostages being released by Hamas, Canada responding to Trump tariff threats, and meeting with Sen. John Fetterman to discuss working together on bipartisan issues.

Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Dave McCormick is "optimistic" about working with his Democratic colleague Sen. John Fetterman to tackle issues and bring a glimmer of bipartisan hope to Congress.

Sitting down with Fox News' Shannon Bream on "Fox News Sunday," the freshman senator discussed a series of headlines – the first phase of Israel's cease-fire deal with Hamas, TikTok going dark and his willingness to work together with Fetterman, who has, at times, broken with his party on issues like border security and support for Israel.

"I wasn't elected to represent only Republicans. I was elected to represent every single Pennsylvanian," McCormick said. "I think that's the way he feels and so, even though we're from different parties, we have a mandate to help Pennsylvania. He's focused on working families. I'm focused on working families. We think we can find some common ground together. He's been an incredibly strong voice on Israel, against anti-Semitism. We find common ground on that."

FETTERMAN OPEN TO POTENTIAL GREENLAND ACQUISITION, DECLARES SUPPORT FOR LAKEN RILEY ACT

Dave McCormick

Sen.-elect Dave McCormick, R-Pa., is seen in the U.S. Capitol before the Republican leadership election on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"We're going to disagree on some things, but we'll disagree agreeably, and we'll focus on the things we can work on together, and I think he recognizes what many Democrats haven't recognized yet, which is the policies of President Biden and his party failed the American people, and we have a mandate for change, and I think Senator Fetterman is embracing some of that at least, and saying, ‘Hey, how can I be part of that change?’"

McCormick and Fetterman and their wives broke bread this month to bury the proverbial hatchet and find common ground on issues that matter. 

In a Jan. 9 X post about the meeting, Fetterman shared an image of himself with McCormick and their wives with the caption, "2 dudes + 2 better halves + bipartisanship + 67 counties = a stronger Pennsylvania." 

FETTERMAN: THOSE HOPING TRUMP FAILS ARE ‘ROOTING AGAINST THE NATION’

John Fetterman

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., talks with West Point cadets in the senate subway on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

McCormick was sworn in earlier this month, replacing longtime Democratic Sen. Bob Casey after narrowly defeating him in the Nov. 5 election last year. 

Fetterman received the title of the Keystone State's senior senator in the process.

John Fetterman to meet with Trump in latest effort to work across political lines Video

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

