Senate

Senate Republicans block Democrats' 'filthy' counteroffer as shutdown deadline looms

Dem proposal included extending Obamacare subsidies and reversing cuts to public broadcasting, Medicaid

By Alex Miller Fox News
House to vote on funding plan to avoid government shutdown Video

House to vote on funding plan to avoid government shutdown

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports on the House vote that could cause a government shutdown if not passed, putting an estimated 2.3 million federal employees out of work.

Senate Democrats’ counteroffer to congressional Republicans’ short-term government funding extension was torpedoed by the GOP on Friday.

The bill, which varies drastically from the House’s proposal that passed earlier in the day, was filled with Democratic priorities that they say are the only sweeteners that would convince them to keep the government open. But the provisions were a bridge too far for Senate Republicans.  

The Democrats’ bill, which was unveiled late Wednesday night, failed 47-45 along party lines. However, the GOP’s CR will be voted on right after. The fate of that bill is in the air, given that Democrats have vowed to oppose it throughout the week.

THUNE PANS DEMOCRATS' SHUTDOWN STANCE AS 'BORDERLINE PATHOLOGICAL,' 'LIKE A DISEASE'

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Senate Democrats offered a counter-proposal to congressional Republicans' short-term funding extension that includes policy riders that are a red line for the GOP.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The deadline to pass a government funding extension, known as a continuing resolution (CR), is Sept. 30, and lawmakers are expected to leave Washington, D.C., Friday night for a weeklong recess to observe the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah.

House Republicans unveiled their CR on Tuesday and have lauded the bill as a "clean" funding extension until Nov. 21. While it doesn’t include partisan policy riders, it does include tens of millions to beef up security measures for lawmakers.

However, Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., opted to go with their own version of a CR, not because they disliked what was in Republicans’ bill, but what was not in it. They've also dug in against President Donald Trump's demand that Republicans cut Democrats out of the process. 

SENATE REPUBLICANS BRAND LOOMING CRISIS A 'SCHUMER SHUTDOWN' AS DEMOCRATS DIG IN

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., panned Senate Democrats for their resistance to a government funding extension and blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for trying to appease his "far left" base with threats of a shutdown.  (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Their plan would have kept the government open until Oct. 31, permanently extended expiring Obamacare premium subsidies, undoing the "big, beautiful bill’s" Medicaid cuts, and clawing back the canceled funding for NPR and PBS.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., panned the bill and argued that the Republicans’ legislation was everything Democrats had pushed when they controlled the Senate under former President Joe Biden.

"It’s not clean – it’s filthy," Thune said. "It’s packed full of partisan policies and measures designed to appeal to Democrats’ leftist base."

GOP UNVEILS PLAN TO AVERT GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN, INCLUDES $30M SECURITY HIKE AFTER CHARLIE KIRK KILLING

Donald Trump Israel Strike Doha Qatar

President Donald Trump speaks at a hearing of the Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Washington.   (Alex Brandon/AP Photo)

However, Schumer has accused Thune of not coming to the negotiating table and directly engaging with him to find a path forward to avert a government shutdown.

Democrats particularly want a deal on the expiring Obamacare subsidies, along with some assurances on future rescissions and impoundments.

"We'll sit down and negotiate, if they will sit down and negotiate," Schumer said. "We don't have a red line, but we know we have to help the American people."

Alex Miller is a writer for Fox News Digital covering the U.S. Senate.

