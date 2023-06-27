Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

Senate report hammers FBI, Homeland Security over 'massive' Jan 6 intelligence failures

Republican Sen John Kennedy says a nonpartisan Jan 6 investigation is needed

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Sen. John Kennedy rips Dems' Jan. 6 investigation: 'A partisan car wreck' Video

Sen. John Kennedy rips Dems' Jan. 6 investigation: 'A partisan car wreck'

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy weighs in after President Biden again denied having ever discussed Hunter's business dealings.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) ignored a "massive amount" of intelligence indicating the true scope of protests planned for Jan. 6, 2021, according to a new report.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee released a report on the issue Tuesday, finding that both organizations had downplayed or ignored plans by certain right-wing groups prior to the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Panel Chairman Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said the issue was "largely a failure of imagination to see threats that the Capitol could be breached as credible." For instance, law enforcement received one tip claiming that the Proud Boys were planning to "literally kill people."

Officials took most threats leading up to the event, such as calls for Trump supporters to "come armed," and prepare to "burn the place to the ground" as internet hyperbole. That proved to be the case only some of the time, however.

FEDERAL JUDGE SAYS TRUMP ‘LIKELY VIOLATED’ FEDERAL OBSTRUCTION STATUTE

January 6th

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of then-President Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., January 6, 2021. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

CENTRIST GROUP NO LABELS TURNS ON JAN. 6 COMMITTEE: 'PARTISAN EXERCISE'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reacted to the release of the report in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, saying what is truly needed is an investigation by an independent third party.

"We haven't had an opportunity to have a real objective analysis of what happened on January 6, before and after. What the Democrats in the House did was basically a partisan car wreck. We only got half of the information. Republicans were excluded. There have been no attempts in the Senate, by Senator Schumer. I think what we need is an objective look, if necessary, by some nonpartisan outside experts. The American people would like to know. But it's gotten so politicized," he said.

Sen. John Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., reacted to the release of the report in a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, saying what is truly needed is an investigation by an independent third party. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was there on the 6th. It was an abomination. I'm sorry that it happened. I wish it hadn't happened, but we're entitled to know, the American people are, why it happened. And if [the] federal government had advance notice and if so, why wasn't it better prepared? I just don't think any of that's reasonable. But it's all shot through with politics now," he continued. "I just don't know why the Justice Department and the leadership in the House and Senate and the FBI won't just tell the American people the truth. The institutions in Washington are not going to regain their integrity in the eyes of the American people until they start telling the truth, and I'm afraid the problem is that all these people think the American people are morons."

READ THE SENATE REPORT - APP USERS, CLICK HERE:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics