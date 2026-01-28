Expand / Collapse search
Marco Rubio

Rubio warns NATO allies US is 'not simply focused on Europe,' doesn't have unlimited resources

Secretary of State Marco Rubio cites defense needs in Western Hemisphere and Indo-Pacific during Senate hearing on Venezuela policy

By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that he relayed to NATO allies that the U.S. "may be the richest country in the world, but we don't have unlimited resources." 

Rubio made the remark at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on U.S. policy toward Venezuela, during which he spoke about the American military operation to capture former dictator Nicolás Maduro earlier this month.  

"One of the things we've explained to our allies in NATO is the United States is not simply focused on Europe. We also have defense needs in the Western Hemisphere. We have defense needs in the Indo-Pacific, and it will require us – we may be the richest country in the world, but we don't have unlimited resources," Rubio said. 

When pressed by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., on whether the U.S. still benefits from NATO, Rubio said, "We do. I mean, the problem, but NATO needs to be reimagined as well in terms of the obligations."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies in DC

Secretary of State Marco Rubio appears before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to explain President Donald Trump's policy toward Venezuela at the Capitol in Washington, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

"And this is not new to this president. Multiple presidents have complained about it. I think this president just complains about it louder than other presidents," the secretary added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro heading to court facing federal charges in New York.

Captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport to face U.S. federal charges in New York City on Jan. 5, 2026. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

Rubio added that prior to Maduro’s capture on Jan. 3, "We had in our hemisphere a regime operated by an indicted narco-trafficker that became a base of operation for virtually every competitor, adversary and enemy in the world."

Nicolás Maduro sits beside Delcy Rodríguez during a presidential swearing-in ceremony in Caracas.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Delcy Rodríguez attend his second-term swearing-in ceremony at Congress in Caracas on May 24, 2018. (Federico Parra/AFP via Getty Images)

Rubio also said Wednesday, "We are certainly better off today in Venezuela than we were four weeks ago." 

"I'm not here to claim to you this is going to be easy or simple," Rubio told lawmakers. "I am saying that in three and a half, almost four weeks, we are much further along on this project than we thought we would be, given the complexities of it going into it, and I recognize that it won't be easy. I mean, look, at the end of the day we are dealing with people over there that have spent most of their lives living in a gangster paradise." 

