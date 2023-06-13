Sen. Vance blocks Biden's DOJ nominees in response to Trump indictment: 'This must stop'

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance was celebrated by conservatives on social media after he announced he would be holding up Department of Justice nominees in response to the Biden administration’s indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"Kudos to JD Vance!" conservative radio host Mark Levin tweeted in response to the Ohio Republican’s announcement, which came as Trump was being arraigned on 37 federal felony counts related to his alleged refusal to hand over classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

In a press release , Vance said that Trump is "merely the latest victim of a Department of Justice that cares more about politics than law enforcement. Merrick Garland’s department harasses Christians for pro-life advocacy, but allows hardened criminals to walk our streets unpunished."

"This must stop, and I will do everything in my ability to ensure it does. Starting today, I will hold all Department of Justice nominations. If Merrick Garland wants to use these officials to harass Joe Biden’s political opponents, we will grind his department to a halt."

Donald Trump Jr. responded to Vance’s announcement as well praising him for standing up to the "radical left."

"Thank you!" GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted. "Action is the only way forward. Stop the weaponized government and hold them accountable!"

Vance said in the press release that the hold will not apply to people nominated to the U.S. Marshals Service and would only "prevent the Senate from quickly approving President Biden’s nominees by unanimous consent, as the Senate often does."

"Instead, nominees to the Department of Justice will require a floor vote in order to be confirmed by the Senate, which could make these nominations more difficult to approve," the release said.

Vance’s announcement was met with opposition from Democrats on social media.

"Congressional Republicans are using your tax dollars to act as Trump’s legal defense team," Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman, former lead counsel to impeach Trump, posted in response to Vance’s announcement.

The Department of Justice declined to comment when contact by Fox News Digital.

Trump made his first appearance in court for the case in Miami on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to the 37 felony counts he's facing. The former president did not speak directly to the judge, as his lawyer entered the not guilty plea in the courtroom.