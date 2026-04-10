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Montana

Sen. Tim Sheehy makes emergency landing after in-flight engine failure

Sheehy and his co-pilot were uninjured after the mechanical failure during a routine exercise he completes twice a year

By Michael Sinkewicz Fox News
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Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., was forced to make an emergency landing Friday after experiencing an in-flight engine failure while piloting a plane.

According to Sheehy’s chief of staff, Mike Berg, the senator was conducting a routine flight training exercise that he completes twice a year.

"This afternoon, Sen. Sheehy was engaged in a routine flight training exercise which he completes twice a year," Berg said in a statement. "The aircraft experienced a mechanical engine failure."

Berg said Sheehy and his co-pilot made an emergency landing in a field.

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Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Montana

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., safely landed a plane in a field after a mechanical engine failure during a training flight. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Neither pilot was injured," he added.

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Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., was not injured after making an emergency landing following an engine failure. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)

The plane landed in a field in Ennis, Montana, according to KBZK.

The outlet reported that Sheehy is an FAA-certified commercial pilot and certified flight instructor.

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United States Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., made an emergency landing after the plane he was piloting experienced an in-flight engine failure. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Reached for comment, Sheehy’s office referred Fox News Digital to Berg’s statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Michael Sinkewicz is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.sinkewicz@fox.com

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