Sen. Tim Sheehy makes emergency landing after in-flight engine failure

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Sen. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont., was forced to make an emergency landing Friday after experiencing an in-flight engine failure while piloting a plane.

According to Sheehy’s chief of staff, Mike Berg, the senator was conducting a routine flight training exercise that he completes twice a year.

"This afternoon, Sen. Sheehy was engaged in a routine flight training exercise which he completes twice a year," Berg said in a statement. "The aircraft experienced a mechanical engine failure."

Berg said Sheehy and his co-pilot made an emergency landing in a field.

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Neither pilot was injured," he added.

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The plane landed in a field in Ennis, Montana, according to KBZK.

The outlet reported that Sheehy is an FAA-certified commercial pilot and certified flight instructor.

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Reached for comment, Sheehy’s office referred Fox News Digital to Berg’s statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.