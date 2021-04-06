Sen. Rick Scott slams Biden for backing MLB Georgia boycott, being silent on moving Olympics out of China

Republican Sen. Rick Scott on Tuesday called on President Biden to offer to host the 2022 Olympic Games in the United States.

Scott, R-Fla., has been requesting a meeting with the president for weeks to discuss the potential of moving the 2022 Winter Games out of Beijing amid "horrific human rights abuses," and calling for the relocation to "a nation that respects freedom, democracy and human rights."

RICK SCOTT CALLS FOR BIDEN'S 'IMMEDIATE ATTENTION' ON MOVING 2022 OLYMPICS FROM CHINA

"Last week, we saw President Biden, so-called social and community leaders and corporations alike cave to lies about Georgia's new election law," Scott said in a statement Tuesday. "Lies being spread by radical Democrats and the woke left mob. Biden supports moving the MLB game out of Georgia, yet refuses to call on the International Olympic Committee to move the Olympics out of Communist China – which is committing a genocide against the Uyghurs."

Scott added: "Biden and the Democrats need to be called out for their hypocrisy and face some pretty basic facts: Election security is not racist. Genocide is wrong."

Scott slammed the Chinese Communist Party's "atrocious acts," saying they "can't be ignored" and that China "can't be allowed to whitewash its crimes on an international stage."

"President Biden has immense power to help facilitate the relocation of the games, which I have urged him to do," Scott said. "If Biden truly stands for human rights, he will immediately begin this process by offering to host the games in the United States and providing the necessary federal resources to get this done."

"It is now time for President Biden to lead America and the world and make clear that the United States will never tolerate the oppression and genocide occurring in Communist China," he said.

GOP SEN. RICK SCOTT CALLS ON OLYMPIC SPONSORS TO DEMAND 2022 GAMES BE MOVED OUT OF CHINA

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Scott’s comments come after he called on Olympics sponsors – including Airbnb, Alibaba Group, Allianz, Atos, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, DOW, General Electric, Intel, Omega, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Samsung, Toyota and Visa – to demand the International Olympics Committee move the games.

A coalition of 150 human rights campaigners also issued an open letter to sponsors asking them to drop their support for the 2022 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While the White House has not directly weighed in on the games, the Biden administration last month imposed new sanctions on Chinese government officials over "serious human rights abuse" against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and warned that China will continue to face consequences should the "atrocities" continue.

The White House said the administration continues "to have grave concerns against China's crimes against humanity and genocide" on Uyghurs.

Biden spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping in February and outlined his "core concerns" with China's "aggressive activities and abuses," according to senior administration officials.