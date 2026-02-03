Moms org backs Trump's efforts with 'aggressive' campaign against illicit Chinese vape: 'This is personal'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A group led by conservative moms is stepping into the fight against illegal Chinese-made vapes, inspired by the Trump administration's efforts, and announcing it will be mounting an "aggressive" 2026 campaign to educate parents on the dangers of illegal e-cigarettes.

Moms for America Action, the nation’s largest conservative mothers organization, announced in a press release it will make combating illegal Chinese vapes a top priority in the 2026 election cycle, mobilizing parents and placing ads nationwide to demand tougher enforcement and accountability for manufacturers flooding the U.S. market with illicit products.

The group says the action is in line with the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal vape products manufactured in China that are marketed to children with a variety of flavors.

"For moms, this is personal," Emily Stack, executive director of Moms for America Action, said in the press release.

"Illegal Chinese vapes are showing up in our schools, our neighborhoods, and our homes every single day. Moms are fed up, and we’re taking action to stop these products from targeting our kids."

Moms for America Actions says it will "mobilize moms" to "advocate for stronger enforcement, accountability for foreign manufacturers, and protections for children and families."

In the press release, the group points out that many illicit Chinese vapes are "deliberately designed" to appeal to children and says that will be a main focus of their campaign’s pushback.

"This is not an accident; it’s by design," Stack explained. "China has built a billion-dollar industry on addicting American kids to illegal products that have no place in our communities. Moms are fed up, and we fully support the Trump Administration’s aggressive actions to shut down this black market."

The group’s efforts are in line with the Trump administration’s push to combat illicit Chinese vapes, highlighted by an $86.5 million seizure of illegal vapes in Chicago last year that accompanied "Operation Vape Trail," an operation by Trump’s Drug Enforcement Agency to stem illegal vape sales.

"The Chinese are getting richer while our children get sicker," HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. posted on X last September. "We’re putting an end to that."

"We are targeting illegal Chinese vapes, and we will stop them from poisoning our children."

China’s vape industry is estimated at $28 billion, and despite federal restrictions, government data indicates that two-thirds of its products reach U.S. consumers. More than 80 percent of vapes sold nationwide are illicit and not authorized for sale.

"President Trump’s actions send a clear message: profiting off the addiction of our children will not be tolerated," Stack said. "Moms want safe communities, honest enforcement of the law, and leaders who put American families first. We are committed to making sure these dangerous products are removed from our schools and neighborhoods for good."