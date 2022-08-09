Sen. Rand Paul calls on Biden to allow unused COVID funds to be spent on post-disaster rebuilding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of devastating flooding that has swept through Eastern Kentucky, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is pushing for money dedicated that to the coronavirus pandemic that was not spent to be used to help his home state and other disaster sites.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, Paul said he was going to be sending a letter to President Biden and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, calling on them to allow the COVID-19 money to be used for rebuilding.

"Today I will be sending a letter to President Biden and Governor Beshear asking that unspent COVID funds be allowed to be used for rebuilding in areas where a disaster has been declared," Paul said. The senator then added that he will be introducing a bill in Congress that would let states, cities, and counties use pandemic money for disaster responses.

Fox News reached out to the White House and Beshear's office for comment but neither immediately responded.

The recent flooding in the Bluegrass State killed at least 37 people, and first responders have rescued some 1,300 people amid the debris of washed-away towns. On Friday, Beshear said two people were still missing.

Biden declared the flooding a federal disaster last week, giving the state access to federal resources to pay for rescue and rehabilitation efforts. He visited the area alongside First Lady Jill Biden and Beshear on Monday, describing the devastation as "heartbreaking."

As far as state action, Beshear said a special legislative session will likely be needed to devise a relief package.

Hundreds of residents have been displaced by the flooding, with many now staying in Kentucky state parks, travel trailers and Red Cross and emergency shelters. Additionally, floodwaters badly damaged water systems and the National Guard has been helping distribute bottled water to residents.

