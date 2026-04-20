Sen Mark Warner 'heartbroken,' announcing daughter dies of juvenile diabetes

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Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., announced the loss of his adult daughter Madison Warner at age 36 after a long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health problems.

"We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues," Warner wrote in a joint statement with his wife Lisa Collis. "She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void."

"We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss," the statement concluded.

Madison was the eldest of Warner’s three daughters with his wife, Lisa. She is survived by sisters Gillian and Eliza.

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Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and both chambers of Congress responded with their sincere condolences over the family's sudden loss.

"Our deepest condolences," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote on X. "We're keeping your family in our prayers."

"Please join me in praying for Senator Mark Warner and his family," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted. "This is heartbreaking news."

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"We're praying for @MarkWarner," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote on X.

"I am incredibly sorry for your loss," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, wrote on X. "Keeping you and your family in my prayers."

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Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said the "entire Virginia delegation stands with Mark and Lisa during this period of profound grief."

"Suzanne and I are praying for Lisa and Mark Warner and their family today after the loss of their daughter, Madison," former Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on X. "Our prayers are with them on this most difficult of all days."