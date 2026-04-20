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Diabetes

Sen Mark Warner 'heartbroken,' announcing daughter dies of juvenile diabetes

Virginia Gov Abigail Spanberger said the entire state delegation stands with the Warner family in their grief

By Eric Mack Fox News
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Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., announced the loss of his adult daughter Madison Warner at age 36 after a long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health problems.

"We are heartbroken beyond words by the passing of our beloved daughter, Madison, 36, after a decades-long battle with juvenile diabetes and other health issues," Warner wrote in a joint statement with his wife Lisa Collis. "She filled our lives with love and laughter, and her absence leaves an immeasurable void."

"We are grateful for the loving support of friends and family during this difficult time and ask for privacy as we navigate this profound loss," the statement concluded.

Madison was the eldest of Warner’s three daughters with his wife, Lisa. She is survived by sisters Gillian and Eliza.

Mark Warner kissing his daughter Madison at an election night party in McLean, Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner, R-Va., kisses his daughter Madison during an election night party Nov. 4, 2008. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

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Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle and both chambers of Congress responded with their sincere condolences over the family's sudden loss.

"Our deepest condolences," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., wrote on X. "We're keeping your family in our prayers."

"Please join me in praying for Senator Mark Warner and his family," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, posted. "This is heartbreaking news."

Mark Warner walking with daughters Madison and Eliza in the U.S. Capitol

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., daughters Madison and Eliza are shown smiling in the Old Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2009, as their father is sworn into the Senate. (Getty Images)

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"We're praying for @MarkWarner," Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., wrote on X.

"I am incredibly sorry for your loss," Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, wrote on X. "Keeping you and your family in my prayers."

Mark Warner standing with his daughters Gillian Madison Eliza and wife Lisa Collis at a party venue

Madison and Eliza Warner celebrate their father's Senate election on Nov. 4, 2008. (Getty Images)

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Democratic Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said the "entire Virginia delegation stands with Mark and Lisa during this period of profound grief."

"Suzanne and I are praying for Lisa and Mark Warner and their family today after the loss of their daughter, Madison," former Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on X. "Our prayers are with them on this most difficult of all days."

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

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