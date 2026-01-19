Lindsey Graham meets with Mossad director during trip to Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced on Sunday that he met with Israel's Mossad Director David Barnea.

"Just met with my good friend David Barnea, Director of Mossad. Wow, these people are clever. God Bless America. God Bless Israel," Graham wrote in a post on X, which includes a photo of himself and Barnea smiling and giving a thumbs up.

The Mossad's website explains, "The institute for Intelligence and Special Operations (Mossad) is a national organization responsible for covert activity abroad."

"Lindsey Graham holds secret talks with MOSSAD boss in Israel," RT wrote in a post on X while sharing a screenshot of the U.S. lawmaker's post about meeting with the Israeli official. "Is he speaking for all of America?"

The outlet's website states, "RT is an autonomous, non-profit organization that is publicly financed from the budget of the Russian Federation."

Graham shared the RT post and wrote, "To my Russian friends, chill out. I’ve known David for a very long time. He’s looking to buy property in South Carolina and I wanted to give him my two cents’ worth. In case you haven’t noticed, President Trump is in charge."

Graham also met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials during his trip to the Jewish state.

"Great visit with Prime Minister Netanyahu and his team at one of the most consequential moments in recent memory. America has no better friend than the State of Israel," Graham said in a post on X.

Graham also met with Netanyahu in Israel last month.