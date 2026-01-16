Lindsey Graham returns to Israel for talks with Netanyahu amid Middle East tensions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who visited with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem less than a month ago, said in a Thursday post on X he was going to Israel to meet with the foreign leader and his team.

"I am traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his team at this crucial time in the history of the Middle East. The goal is to build on the historic opportunities created by President Trump’s unprecedented leadership, to stand up to evil, and to support the people who are sacrificing for freedom," Graham wrote in the post.

"The Trump-Netanyahu alliance has thus far been one of the strongest partnerships in the history of the U.S.-Israel relationship, and I am hopeful it will pay dividends in the near future. We live in a time of great consequence with the Middle East on the verge of previously unimaginable change. Standing together and following through on our commitments only makes us stronger," he added.

LINDSEY GRAHAM CALLS FOR US TO USE ‘ANY MEANS NECESSARY’ TO STOP THE PEOPLE BEHIND THE KILLING OF IRANIANS

Graham's announcement comes less than a month after he met with Netanyahu in Israel in December.

In a video posted to X on December 21, Netanyahu welcomed the senator, calling Graham "a great friend of Israel" and "great personal friend."

GRAHAM SUGGESTS TRUMP ‘HELP’ IRAN PROTESTERS WITH ‘MILITARY, CYBER AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ATTACKS’ AGAINST REGIME

The lawmaker has been advocating for U.S. President Donald Trump to attack Iran.

"President Trump's resolve is not the question: Question is, when we do an operation like this, should it be bigger, or smaller? I'm in the camp of bigger," Graham said in footage he highlighted in a Thursday post on X. "Time will tell. I'm hopeful and optimistic that the regime days are numbered."

TOP IRANIAN GENERAL THREATENS TO ‘CUT OFF' TRUMP'S HAND OVER POTENTIAL MILITARY STRIKES

In a Wednesday post on X, Graham wrote, "People often ask me what should we do next when it comes to the murderous, religious Nazi regime in Iran. It’s pretty simple. Stand by the protesters demanding an end to their oppression. But it’s going to take more than standing by them. We must stop those who are responsible for killing the people by any means necessary ASAP. Make The Iranian People Safe Again."