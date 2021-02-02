Sen. Kennedy blasts 'immeasurably foolish' Biden orders that will 'gut Louisiana like a fish'

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., warned Tuesday that President Biden's sweeping executive orders related to the industrial energy sector and immigration will be detrimental to both the nation and, in the former case, his home state.

Kennedy told "Fox News Primetime" host Trey Gowdy that one-third of the Pelican State's GDP is sourced from the oil and gas industry.

"[The green energy orders] are immeasurably foolish," he said. "They are going to gut Louisiana like a fish. His war on oil and gas is going to hurt America. It is going to destroy our energy independence.

"Here is President Biden's new energy policy: 'We are not going to produce our own oil. Instead, we are going to buy oil from countries that hate us so they will have more money to buy weapons to try to kill us.'

"It's immeasurably foolish," Kennedy went on. "Most Americans support an all-of-the-above energy policy: Oil, gas, wind, solar, nuclear, geothermal, hydrogen. But they also understand that we can't run the greatest economy in all of human history without oil and gas."

Kennedy remarked that Democrats like Biden have turned green energy and "climate change" into a religion, and the president is "sucking it up like a Hoover Deluxe."

Discussing immigration, Kennedy said it is obvious Biden is seeking to ingratiate himself with the far-left flank of his party.

"I think President Biden has decided to adhere to the edicts of Congresswoman [Alexandria] Ocasio-Cortez, who worships at the altar of open borders, and I think it's a big mistake, and I don't think the American people will support it," he said.

"Unless you have the IQ of a sloth, you know the difference between legal and illegal immigration ... Vetting people at the border, as every country does, is not racist, it's prudent, it's how we enforce our immigration laws."