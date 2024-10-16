AOC fires back at Fetterman, accuses him of 'bleak dunk attempt'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) of a "bleak dunk attempt" after he highlighted a headline about her calling out the Biden administration regarding Israel.

"The tragedy in Gaza is 100% on Hamas. Stop using civilians and hospitals as shields, surrender, and release all remaining hostages—and this ends," Fetterman tweeted when sharing the Ocasio-Cortez-related headline.

Fetterman has been outspoken in supporting Israel and condemning Hamas in the wake of the terror group's heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack that included rape, murder, and kidnapping.

"I dunno man. I care about little kids dying. I care about human rights. I care that billions of US tax dollars' worth of weapons are carrying out unspeakable atrocities. I care enough for us to do better. Hope this bleak dunk attempt gets you whatever it is you’re going for," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in response to Fetterman's post.

Earlier this week, the congresswoman had tweeted, "The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals. This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now."

Marking the grim anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack earlier this month, Fetterman noted in a tweet, "On this traumatic One-Year Anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks, I share in the collective sorrow for all innocent lives lost. I will continue to be a voice for our ally, for the release of all remaining hostages, and for peace to return."

Israel launched a war effort in response to the Oct. 7 atrocities last year and Fetterman has been an unflinching supporter of the U.S. ally.

"Immediately after 10/7, I strongly affirmed supporting any assistance—financial, military or intelligence—without conditions, in Israel’s war against terrorists," the senator tweeted last month.