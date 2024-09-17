Fetterman reams NY Times for platforming terrorist propaganda after interview with senior Hamas official

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., accused the New York Times of spreading Hamas propaganda after the paper quoted Khaled Meshal, one of the terror group's most senior officials, in a new report Tuesday.

The Times story, headlined "Hamas is surviving war in Israel. Now it hopes to thrive in Gaza again," centers around an interview with Meshal, who insisted Hamas "is winning the war and will play a decisive role in Gaza’s future" despite Israel's commitment to eradicate the terror group responsible for killing 1,200 people on October 7.

The Times interviewed Meshal for two-hours in his living room in Doha, Qatar, where he "offered rare insights into the thinking of Hamas officials," the report reads.

"In the interview, Mr. Meshal made clear that Hamas officials are not in a rush to conclude a cease-fire with Israel at any price, and will not give up on their main demands for an end to the war and an Israeli withdrawal," the Times wrote.

Fetterman posted a screenshot of the story's headline on X, rebuking the outlet for giving one of Hamas' most senior leaders a platform to promote the group's message.

"No idea why NYT would platform this propaganda from a terrorist. Undoubtedly, Israel will hold him accountable," the lawmaker wrote. "Hamas is no different than WWII Nazis and I fully support Israel’s commitment to neutralize them."

The Times report notes that the U.S. accused Meshal and other Hamas leaders of playing "a central role in planning and carrying out the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel." Hamas has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and Israel.

Still, the paper features quotes from Meshal insisting that the terror group "has the upper hand," and "has remained steadfast" while bringing the Israeli military into 'a state of attrition."

"Hamas’s reasoning is simple — winning simply means surviving and, at least for now, the group has managed to do that, even if it is severely weakened," the Times writes.

Meshal told the paper that President Biden's seemingly changed position - from initially supporting Hamas eradication to demanding a cease fire in the region, sends a message that the U.S. is "practically recognizing" the terror group.

"Despite Hamas’s immense losses, including many senior commanders killed by Israel, Mr. Meshal said he was confident that the group would play a dominant role in Gaza following the war. He dismissed alternative American and Israeli proposals for administering the territory without Hamas," the Times report reads.

"All their illusions about filling the vacuum are behind us," Mashal said.

The Times report states that many in Gaza are upset at Hamas for the October 7 massacre, which launched a full-scale war in the region. But Meshal "dismissed criticism of Hamas’s decision. Palestinian critics of Hamas represented a minority, he said," according to the Times report.

"He acknowledged that the assault had caused enormous destruction but said it was a ‘price’ Palestinians must pay for freedom."

"As a Palestinian, my responsibility is to fight and resist until liberation," he told the Times.

The New York Times did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.