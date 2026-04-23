Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health Care in Politics

Sen Hawley warns it would be 'unconscionable' if billions of taxpayer funds flow to trans kids’ sex changes

A federal ban on taxpayer payments to abortion and sex change providers expires July 4 after a Senate vote failed

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Hawley slams Senate Dems for allowing taxpayer funds to be used for trans kids' sex changes Video

Hawley slams Senate Dems for allowing taxpayer funds to be used for trans kids' sex changes

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is appealing to the House after the Senate failed to renew a ban preventing taxpayer dollars from being used for trans kids' sex changes. (@HalweyMO via X)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is calling on House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to immediately block taxpayer funding for sex change treatment for minors, warning that billions of federal dollars could soon flow to providers like Planned Parenthood.

In a letter penned to Johnson on Thursday afternoon, Hawley emphasized that "time is of the essence," noting a current federal ban on taxpayer payments to abortion and "trans-treatment" providers is set to expire July 4.

Hawley’s recent attempt to pass a similar ban in the Senate was rejected Wednesday night, putting the responsibility squarely on the House.

Senator Josh Hawley

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TEXAS LAWMAKER PROPOSES BILL TO BAN GENDER TRANSITION TREATMENT FOR EVERYONE, INCLUDING ADULTS

"If the House fails to act immediately as part of reconciliation, billions of Federal dollars will go to Planned Parenthood and other medical 'providers' for hormones, puberty blockers, and irreversible treatments for minor children," Hawley wrote, calling the prospect "unconscionable."

If the deadline passes without intervention, Hawley warned that billions of dollars will be diverted from Medicaid to fund transgender "hormones, puberty blockers and irreversible treatments" for children.

Sen. Josh Hawley

Hawley described the idea of federally funding child sex changes "unconscionable." (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Citing a Government Accountability Office (GAO) estimate, the senator pointed out that Planned Parenthood alone received more than $1.5 billion in Medicare and Medicaid funds between 2019 and 2021.

Hawley also referenced a new study from Concerned Women for America, which found a more than 40% increase in sex change treatment and related services at Planned Parenthood clinics.

Activists opposing funding for Planned Parenthood demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building.

Activists opposing funding for Planned Parenthood demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call/Getty Images)

He argued that the organization is "positioned to supercharge its transgender agenda with taxpayer funding taken from the elderly and those in need," demanding Johnson take action "without delay or hesitation."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Had it passed, the budget amendment presented by Hawley on Wednesday would have been added to the Congressional budget resolution for fiscal year 2026 and created a pathway to defund abortion providers — provided it did not increase the national debt.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue