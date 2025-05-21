Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Politics

Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes bill to punish those who perform gender transition measures on minors

Dozens of other House Republicans are supporting the measure

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill to punish those who perform gender transition measures on minors.

"Left-wing activists and medical institutions are targeting America’s children with dangerous drugs, disfiguring surgeries, and permanent sterilization," Greene said, according to a press release. "My bill stops the mutilation of kids and holds those responsible for performing or facilitating these barbaric procedures accountable."

The bill would punish those who commit chemical castration of minors, or perform or attempt to perform "genital or bodily mutilation" on minors in circumstances linked to "interstate or foreign commerce," or when it occurs "within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, or any territory or possession of the United States." 

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE AIRS FRUSTRATIONS, WARNS THAT SHE REPRESENTS A ‘NOT HAPPY’ REPUBLICAN BASE

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Chair of the Subcommittee on Delivering On Government Efficiency (DOGE) U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., presides over a hearing of the House Oversight Subcommittee in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The bill indicates that chemical castration refers to puberty blockers and supraphysiologic doses of testosterone and estrogen.

The "Protect Children's Innocence Act of 2025" would slap offenders with a fine, imprisonment of not over a decade, or both.

The proposal would allow exceptions in certain circumstances, one of which would be if necessary for the minor's health, though the measure stipulates that this "does not include a mental health disorder." 

NEW HOUSE BILL WOULD MAKE TRUMP BAN ON TRANSGENDER TROOPS PERMANENT

Markup for the measure in the House Judiciary Committee is scheduled for Tuesday.

The proposal is supported by dozens of other House Republican cosponsors, Greene's press release indicates.

President Donald Trump issued an order earlier this year to help protect children from radical gender-ideology-related measures.

US MASTERS SWIMMING UNDER INVESTIGATION AFTER TRANS ATHLETE TAKES FIVE WOMEN'S GOLD MEDALS AT TEXAS EVENT

The order declares that "it is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called ‘transition’ of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

