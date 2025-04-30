Expand / Collapse search
Lindsey Graham

Sen. Graham responds in kind to Trump's joke about wanting to be pope: 'Keep an open mind'

'The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides,' Graham joked in a post on X

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Choosing the Next Pope Video

Choosing the Next Pope

Will the conclave continue or revise the legacy of Francis?

After President Donald Trump joked about wanting to be the pope, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked for the papal conclave and Catholics to maintain an "open mind" about the idea in apparent jest.

"I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!" the senator wrote on X while sharing video of Trump's comments.  

"The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!" Graham added.

TRUMP JOKES HE'D LIKE TO BE POPE, ‘NUMBER 1 CHOICE’ – THEN NAMES A REAL CONTENDER

Left: Sen. Lindsey Graham; Right: President Donald Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham responded in kind after President Donald Trump jokingly suggested he'd like to be the pope, writing on X that he was "excited" the president was "open to the idea." (Left: William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty Images; Right: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Graham's office for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Trump jokingly said earlier on Tuesday that his "number one choice" for the new pope would be himself.

CONSERVATIVE BACKLASH ERUPTS AFTER TRUMP'S GRAHAM ENDORSEMENT: ‘I AM NOT WITH TRUMP AT ALL WITH THIS ONE’

Sen. Lindsey Graham touts 'historic opportunity' to make tax cuts permanent Video

He then went on to say he has "no preference," adding, "we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York, who's very good." 

The president appeared to be referring to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who serves as Archbishop of New York.

CONCLAVE TO PICK NEXT POPE TO BEGIN MAY 7, VATICAN SAYS

Cardinal Dolan: The pope has to be a source of reconciliation Video

Trump has endorsed Graham for re-election, though the move sparked conservative backlash.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

