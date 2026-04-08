Sen Elissa Slotkin won't rule out 2028 presidential bid but says midterms come first for Democrats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., isn't ruling out a potential 2028 White House bid, but says she is focused on helping Democrats secure the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections.

Slotkin, a former CIA analyst who previously served in the House, was asked about a presidential run while visiting Iowa this week to stump for local Democrats.

"I’m not so arrogant as to think it has to be me," Slotkin told the Des Moines Register. "Midterms are what I’m focused on right now, but if it comes to the point afterwards that I think there’s not anyone else who’s on the right path, I guess I wouldn’t say no forever."

During a town hall event, Slotkin lamented the divisive politics in Washington, noting she has heard from voters across the country about their disappointment in the partisan divide.

KAMALA HARRIS TEASES SHE 'MIGHT' RUN FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN IN 2028

"I want to win in November," Slotkin said at the event, as reported by The Associated Press. "That means being honest about where the Democratic Party needs to go."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Slotkin for further comment.

The senator’s national profile has grown after she narrowly won her Senate seat and frequently voiced opposition to certain Trump administration policies. She was one of six Democrats who participated in a video urging military service members to resist "illegal orders." President Donald Trump accused the lawmakers of sedition, prompting a Justice Department investigation into the matter.

Slotkin first entered Congress following her 2018 election to the House, where she flipped a Republican-held seat in a key swing state against former U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In her interview with the Des Moines Register, Slotkin urged Democrats not to forget Midwestern states like Michigan, citing the state's electorate and potential for early voting.

"I would get in a cage match with Iowa versus Michigan in order to have that first [primary slot]," Slotkin told the Register. "I’m not going to lie and say, like, I’m going to give it over to Iowa when really I want it to be Michigan."