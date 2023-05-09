Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
SEE IT: Jill Biden wears $15k dress to lunch in London, designer confirms

Aubrie Spady
By Aubrie Spady | Fox News
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the congressional investigation into the Biden family's overseas business transactions and what Americans will find out with the looming announcement.

First Lady Jill Biden stepped out for a lavish lunch in London over the weekend, wearing an ivory-colored designer dress that costs nearly $16,000. 

Jill Biden dressed up to join Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife on Downing Street for the Big Lunch on Sunday, an event to continue celebrations for King Charles III's coronation.

Designer Gabriela Hearst confirmed via Instagram Biden was wearing their Lara Dress "with abstract swirl detail," which is currently listed at $15,900 on the brand's website.

INSIDE THE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE, AIDES REPORTEDLY KNOCK PRESIDENT FOR EATING ‘LIKE A CHILD’

Jill Biden

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R) hosts a lunch in Downing Street to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 07, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Dignitaries and guests include the First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden (2nd R) and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden (3rd R). (Rasid Necati Aslim)

It is unclear whether the first lady purchased the dress or if it was loaned to Jill Biden for the event.

JILL BIDEN, GRANDDAUGHTER FINNEGAN REPRESENT US AT KING CHARLES CORONATION; PRESIDENT TWEETS CONGRATULATIONS

The first lady attended the star-studded coronation with Hunter Biden's daughter Finnegan Biden at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, but President Biden did not make the trip overseas.

King Charles III coronation Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty (right) with First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden (left) before hosting a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street, London, for volunteers, Ukrainian refugees in the UK, and youth groups.  (Jordan Pettitt)

First Lady of the United States of America, Dr. Jill Biden (R) and her grand a lunch, hosted by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Rasid Necati Aslim)

The president instead congratulated Charles with a social media post. 

"Congratulations to King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their Coronation. The enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K. is a source of strength for both our peoples," he wrote. 

Aubrie Spady is a Freelance Production Assistant for Fox News Digital.

