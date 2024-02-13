Expand / Collapse search
DEFENSE

Secretary Austin to be released from hospital after treatment for bladder issue

Austin was hospitalized for two weeks at Walter Reed last month after he experienced complications from the surgery

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Sec. Lloyd Austin in ‘good condition’ after non-surgical procedure Video

Sec. Lloyd Austin in ‘good condition’ after non-surgical procedure

Fox News chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports that President Biden was told about Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s hospital stay, unlike his first hospital visit this year.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later Tuesday after undergoing treatment for a bladder issue, according to the Pentagon.  

Austin, 70, had been having ongoing health issues since undergoing surgery in December to treat prostate cancer. He was taken back to Walter Reed over the weekend for a bladder issue and admitted to intensive care for the second time since the surgery.

Lloyd Austin returns to Pentagon

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin listens listens during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Austin underwent nonsurgical procedures Monday under general anesthesia to address the bladder issue, and his doctors had said they did not anticipate he would be in the hospital this time for a prolonged period.

Austin was hospitalized for two weeks at Walter Reed last month after he experienced complications from the surgery.

WHITE HOUSE PROMOTES KIRBY TO EXPANDED ROLE TO COORDINATE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Tuesday the bladder issue was not related to Austin's prostate cancer, but wouldn’t say whether it was a further complication from his December surgery.

Austin is expected to resume his normal duties after returning from the hospital. He will host a virtual meeting on Wednesday of about 50 countries that meet monthly to coordinate military aid for Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta / File)

The Defense Secretary had been scheduled to travel to Brussels on Tuesday for the Ukraine meeting, followed by a quarterly meeting with NATO defense ministers later this week. The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julie Smith, will represent Austin at that meeting instead.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

