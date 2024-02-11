Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon

Defense Sec. Austin back in hospital ahead of busy travel week: Pentagon officials

Austin was expected to travel to Europe for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and NATO Defense Ministerial

By Liz Friden , Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
Sec. Lloyd Austin admits he 'did not handle this right' after hospitalization Video

Sec. Lloyd Austin admits he 'did not handle this right' after hospitalization

'Outnumbered' panelists provide reaction and analysis to Defense Sec. Lloyd Austin's first press conference after being hospitalized, where he discussed the administration's response to the attack that killed three U.S. soldiers.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is back in the hospital at Walter Reed for an "emergent bladder issue," according to Pentagon officials.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Patrick S. Ryder confirmed Austin was at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, adding that the deputy defense secretary, joint chiefs of staff, White House and Congress have all been notified.

In a statement, Ryder said Austin was transported by his security detail to Walter Reed at about 2:20 p.m. on Sunday, adding that he is retaining the functions and duties of his office.

"The Deputy Secretary is prepared to assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense, if required," the statement read. "Secretary Austin traveled to the hospital with the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties."

HOUSE LAWMAKERS TO GRILL DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN ON SECRET HOSPITALIZATION

Lloyd Austin

Pentagon officials confirmed Saturday that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin remains hospitalized, nearly two weeks after he was admitted due to complications from surgery for prostate cancer. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Austin was expected to leave Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday morning to travel to Brussels for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday and the NATO Defense Ministerial on Thursday.

It is too soon to tell if Austin will be able to travel, a senior U.S. defense official said, adding his doctors are assessing the secretary’s condition.

In December, Austin was admitted to Walter Reed and underwent prostate cancer surgery. He developed an infection a week later and was readmitted to the hospital.

DEFENSE SEC. AUSTIN APOLOGIZED DIRECTLY TO BIDEN OVER HOSPITALIZATION CONTROVERSY: ‘DID NOT HANDLE THIS RIGHT’ 

Secretary Lloyd Austin

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JUNE 23: U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin participates in a meeting with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto at the Pentagon on June 23, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia. The two military leaders discussed their continued defense partnership and their ongoing cooperation to support Ukraine.  ((Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images))

President Biden and other senior administration officials were not told for days about his hospitalization or his cancer.

Despite being admitted to Walter Reed on Jan.1, the Pentagon didn't inform the public, press or Congress until Jan. 5. 

WHITE HOUSE ESTABLISHES GUIDELINES FOR CABINET NOTIFICATIONS FOLLOWING AUSTIN'S HOSPITALIZATION CONTROVERSY

Pentagon

FILE - The Pentagon in Washington, March 27, 2008. The Defense Department will install solar panels on the Pentagon as part of a Biden administration plan to promote energy conservation and clean energy. The Pentagon is one of 31 government sites that are receiving grants for the Energy Department program, which the administration says is intended to "reestablish the federal government as a sustainability leader" and promote President Joe Biden’s commitment to clean energy.  (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Officials also acknowledged that the White House had not been informed about Austin's hospitalization until Jan. 4. 

On Feb. 1, Austin said he apologized directly to President Biden for not giving advance notice about his hospitalization for prostate cancer treatment.

"I want to be crystal clear. We did not handle this right and I did not handle this right," Austin said during a press briefing on Feb. 1, regarding his previous hospitalization. "I should have told the president about my cancer diagnosis. I should have also told my team and the American public, and I take full responsibility. I apologize to my teammates and to the American people."

Liz Friden is a Pentagon producer based in Washington, D.C.

