Sean Hannity: Too many Dems support 'infanticide' in abortion debate

Fox News Channel host Sean Hannity was fired up Wednesday after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made controversial comments regarding third-trimester abortions on a radio show.

“This Democratic Party has become so radical, so extreme, so rigid,” Hannity said on the debut of his new Fox Nation show, “Hannity On Air.”

“I don’t really talk about abortion a lot. To me this is not about abortion,” Hannity said.

Northam appeared on WTOP radio Wednesday to discuss his state’s controversial abortion bill ,which seeks to repeal a ban on third-trimester abortions.

“So in this particular example, if a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen, the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said on the show.

Conservatives were outraged by the comments and Hannity was shocked.

“Honest people can disagree on the controversial topic of abortion,” Hannity told his audience. “When it gets to the point that the baby can live on its own ... that defines innocence. This defines us as a country, in my opinion.”

“Attempts to extrapolate these comments otherwise is in bad faith and underscores exactly why the governor believes physicians and women, not legislators, should make these difficult and deeply personal medical decisions,” Northam’s communication director, Ofirah Yheskel, said.

Hannity continued to take on Governor Northam and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who recently supported loosening abortion restrictions.

“How as a country do we reconcile what is now infanticide and a party in America making it a top priority?” Hannity asked.