Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Kristi Noem

Sean Curran, agent who protected Trump at Butler rally, sworn in as new US Secret Service director

Sean Curran was one of the Secret Service agents who rushed the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, after President Donald Trump was shot

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
DHS secretary swears in new Secret Service director Video

DHS secretary swears in new Secret Service director

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swears in Sean Curran as the new director of the Secret Service.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swore in Sean Curran on Monday to serve as the director of the U.S. Secret Service.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Oval Office, where President Donald Trump and Noem joined Curran.

"Sean’s brave actions when he risked his life to help save President Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania is a testament to his dedication to the mission of the US Secret Service," Noem said in a statement. "With his decades of experience, he will return the Secret Service to focusing on its core mission: protecting American leaders and the U.S. financial system."

"I look forward to working alongside Sean to ensure that the Secret Service is stronger than ever before," she added.

WHO IS SEAN CURRAN? HEAD OF TRUMP'S PERSONAL DETAIL TO BE NOMINATED FOR SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR

Noem swears in Sean Curran

Secret Service Director Sean Curran is sworn in by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office. (X post from Dan Scavino: Official White House Account)

Curran was among the group of agents who rushed to the stage to shield Trump with their bodies during a failed assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler that left two dead and the candidate with an injury to his ear.

Curran appeared next to Trump in a series of photos showing the former and future president returning to his feet, blood running down his face and raising a fist, prompting cheers from the audience.

Three bystanders were shot. They were firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, who died from his injuries, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, both of whom survived.

SECRET SERVICE STRUGGLE TO PROTECT PRESIDENTS WON'T SEE ‘IMMEDIATE’ END EVEN WITH MORE MANPOWER: RETIRED AGENT

Sean Curran shakes hands with President Trump

Secret Service Director Sean Curran is sworn in by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office. (X post from Dan Scavino: Official White House Account)

In the aftermath, Trump praised the members of his personal detail and defended them from criticism.

"Trump wanted someone he could trust, and they clearly have formed a bond after Pennsylvania," former Secret Service agent Bill Gage said in January.

SECRET SERVICE DIRECTOR CHEATLE RESIGNS AFTER MOUNTING PRESSURE IN WAKE OF TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Sean Curran hugs Kristi Noem

Secret Service Director Sean Curran is sworn in by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem in the Oval Office. (X post from Dan Scavino: Official White House Account)

"Even with all of the mistakes in Butler, the mistakes were from the advance team. The agents assigned to Trump and Curran performed exactly as trained."

Curran maintains a low profile but is often pictured at Trump's side. 

He even has fans on TikTok.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attempt on Trump's life led to intense scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service and the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics