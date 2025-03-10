Sean Curran, agent who protected Trump at Butler rally, sworn in as new US Secret Service director

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem swore in Sean Curran on Monday to serve as the director of the U.S. Secret Service.

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the Oval Office, where President Donald Trump and Noem joined Curran.

"Sean’s brave actions when he risked his life to help save President Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania is a testament to his dedication to the mission of the US Secret Service," Noem said in a statement. "With his decades of experience, he will return the Secret Service to focusing on its core mission: protecting American leaders and the U.S. financial system."

"I look forward to working alongside Sean to ensure that the Secret Service is stronger than ever before," she added.

Curran was among the group of agents who rushed to the stage to shield Trump with their bodies during a failed assassination attempt on July 13 in Butler that left two dead and the candidate with an injury to his ear.

Curran appeared next to Trump in a series of photos showing the former and future president returning to his feet, blood running down his face and raising a fist, prompting cheers from the audience.

Three bystanders were shot. They were firefighter Corey Comperatore, 50, who died from his injuries, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, both of whom survived.

In the aftermath, Trump praised the members of his personal detail and defended them from criticism.

"Trump wanted someone he could trust, and they clearly have formed a bond after Pennsylvania," former Secret Service agent Bill Gage said in January.

"Even with all of the mistakes in Butler, the mistakes were from the advance team. The agents assigned to Trump and Curran performed exactly as trained."

Curran maintains a low profile but is often pictured at Trump's side.

He even has fans on TikTok.

The attempt on Trump's life led to intense scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service and the resignation of Director Kimberly Cheatle.

