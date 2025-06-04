SCOOP: Trump admin escalates pressure on Columbia as Ed Dept questions university's accreditation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights sent a notice to the accrediting body that audits Columbia University on Wednesday, notifying it that the Ivy League school is currently failing to meet its standards for accreditation.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), which is a recognized accrediting body for degree-granting higher education institutions across the Mid-Atlantic, ensures that its member schools – such as Columbia – meet established standards of academic quality, integrity, institutional effectiveness and more. MSCHE is one of several accrediting institutions across the country that the Department of Education deems reliable.

Only institutions accredited by Department of Education-recognized accreditors are eligible to participate in Title IV federal financial aid programs, such as Pell Grants and federal work-study or student loan programs.

The notice to MSCHE marks the latest escalation in the Trump administration's efforts to hold Columbia accountable for failing to tamp down antisemitism on its campus.

ANTI-ISRAEL STUDENT PROTESTER REPORTEDLY HAD CONTACT WITH HAMAS

"Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants. Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal antidiscrimination law, university accreditors have an obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards," Education Secretary Linda McMahon said. "We look forward to the Commission keeping the Department fully informed of actions taken to ensure Columbia’s compliance with accreditation standards, including compliance with federal civil rights laws."

After launching an investigation into Columbia in February, the Trump administration opted to cancel $400 million in federal grants over the university's "failure to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment."

Subsequently, Columbia agreed to make changes in an effort to prevent the funds from being canceled. The school took steps to overhaul its policies around protests, safety and security, while also reorganizing its Middle Eastern studies department. The changes also included adopting a new campus-wide definition of antisemitism.

COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY LAYS OFF AROUND 180 STAFF AFTER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION REVOKES GRANTS

Meanwhile, last month, Columbia said it would be cutting around 180 staff members in an effort to "preserve [the university's] financial flexibility."

"Across the research portfolio we have had to make difficult choices and unfortunately, today, nearly 180 of our colleagues who have been working, in whole or in part, on impacted federal grants, will receive notices of non-renewal or termination," acting Columbia University President Claire Shipman said last month. "This represents about 20% of the individuals who are funded in some manner by the terminated grants."

CLICK HERE FOR STORIES FROM OUR ‘ANTISEMITISM EXPOSED’ SECTION

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In the coming weeks and months, we will need to continue to take actions that preserve our financial flexibility and allow us to invest in areas that drive us forward," Shipman continued. "This is a deeply challenging time across all higher education, and we are attempting to navigate through tremendous ambiguity with precision, which will be imperfect at times."

Fox News Digital reached out to Columbia for comment, but did not receive a response by publication deadline.