SCOOP: DOGE Caucus plans White House meeting as Elon Musk preps to step back

FIRST ON FOX: The Congressional DOGE Caucus is planning a meeting with the White House sometime next month, one of the group’s leaders confirmed to Fox News Digital.

"We're talking with the White House about our next meeting, and they may be hosting us. We'll see what happens," Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla., told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

"We're ready to take the reins and continue to push no matter who's leading [the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)]."

HOW A DOGE REVIEW CAN ACTUALLY IMPROVE THE PROGRAMS THAT FIGHT HIV/AIDS

Bean did not give a date for the meeting but said, "The answer is always, whenever Trump wants to host."

It’s not immediately clear if President Donald Trump himself will participate, but the meeting would come as Republican lawmakers get ready to consider a roughly $9 billion list of spending cuts proposed by the White House, known as a rescissions package.

It’s expected to include a host of USAID programs, one of Trump’s first targets in his campaign on government efficiency.

A senior House GOP lawmaker told Fox News Digital they expected that package to be delivered to Congress next week.

The Congressional DOGE Caucus was founded by Bean alongside Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, and House GOP Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore, R-Utah, to coordinate a legislative response to Elon Musk’s work with DOGE.

Musk recently told Tesla investors that he would be stepping back from the federal role beginning next month.

"Starting probably next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly," Musk said on a first-quarter earnings call.

He added, however, "I'll have to continue DOGE for, I think, the remainder of the president's term just to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back."

DOGE SLASHES 'WASTEFUL' 'PROBLEM-SOLVING' CONTRACT WORTH $50K IN LATEST ROUND OF ELIMINATIONS

A spokesperson for the Congressional DOGE Caucus declined to comment when Fox News Digital reached out for more details on the tentative White House meeting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A senior White House official did not say whether Trump would attend the meeting nor whether the rescissions package would be discussed.

"The president is reviewing a wide range of tax cut proposals for inclusion in the reconciliation bill. He is most focused on tax policy that will help create more good-paying jobs in America and delivering the major tax cuts he campaigned on for working and middle-class Americans," the official said.