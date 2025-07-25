Democrats are hammering Republicans on Epstein, but one senator brushed off the issue years ago

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., believes it's "weird" that the Trump administration has not released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, but at one point, it was the last thing on her mind.

Democrats have searched for an opening to sharpen their messaging against Republicans, and have pounced on the administration and their colleagues across the aisle to release the documents. But Republicans have questioned why their counterparts didn’t have the same energy when former President Joe Biden was in office.

In a recent interview on PBS’ "Firing Line," Slotkin, who has emerged as a leading voice in the Democratic Party, said that while she did not know what was in the documents, it was odd that President Donald Trump and his administration had not released them.

"The president and his allies have created so much anticipation about these files at this point, it's just weird that they're not releasing them, right? The president fomented this," she said.

But nearly five years ago, ahead of Biden’s eventual victory and a Democratic trifecta in Washington, the issue of Epstein was not a priority for the lawmaker, who at the time was in her first term in the House.

In a video from 2020 obtained by Fox News Digital, Slotkin said that diving into the connections between former President Bill Clinton and Epstein were not "front of mind."

The sentiment came in response to a question about why there had been little mention of allegations that Clinton was in the trove of documents related to Epstein. She argued that there were more pressing issues at the time, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout spurred by it.

"In the face of those problems, I will be honest, I don't spend a ton of time looking into connections between Bill Clinton and other people, because that doesn't help my constituents every single day, right? And my job is to focus on those issues," she said.

"I have no special knowledge of those issues, but my job is to focus on the things that affect people's pocketbooks and their kids, and if I'm not making positive progress towards that, I'm not doing my job," she continued. "And so, I can't answer your question, because that's not where I live and where I focus."

Fox News Digital reached out to Slotkin for comment for this report but did not hear back.

Congressional Democrats, and some Republicans, have pushed for more transparency from the Trump administration on the release of a trove of documents, known as the so-called Epstein files, in a saga that has engulfed Capitol Hill for much of July.

The furor in Congress stemmed from a Justice Department memo released earlier this month that declared the Epstein case closed, and has not lost steam in the time since.

Epstein intrigue paralyzed the House, causing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to send lawmakers home early as a bipartisan swell grew to uncover the documents.

The Senate has been less chaotic. Still, Senate Democrats have ramped up their messaging against the administration, while many Senate Republicans would prefer to focus their attention elsewhere.