A new book out Tuesday alleges that the Biden administration’s relative "silence" on the fentanyl crisis ravaging states across the country is because of the Biden family’s connections to China, which is responsible for a large portion of fentanyl imports.

Author Peter Schweizer, who has written several investigative bestsellers, including "Clinton Cash" and "Red Handed," just released "Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans," a new book that details "bombshell after bombshell, exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s covert operations in the American drug trade, social justice movement, and medical establishment to sow chaos and deca­dence in the United States."

In one chapter of the book, which was reviewed by Fox News Digital, Schweizer says the Biden administration has not taken "aggressive action" against China combating the fentanyl crisis, which the administration has previously said "bears responsibility."

"Joe Biden was outspoken in 1992 when it was exposed that Beijing was involved with the heroin trade. The then senator from Delaware showed initiative in calling out the Communist leadership for its illicit activities," Schweizer writes. "But now with the far more deadly fentanyl crisis, he has grown silent."

"When Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address in 2023, he talked about fentanyl, acknowledging the stigma associated with substance abuse, and called for better substance abuse services. In other words, he treated it as a conventional drug problem. So he promised more drug detection machines and more inspections of cargo," Schweizer said.

He continued: "What he never mentioned was Beijing’s hand in the matter. President Biden has been remarkably quiet in discussing China’s involvement in the drug trade; he does not challenge its leadership about their conduct."

Schweizer said he previously reported that "members of the first family received some $31 million in deals from a small group of Chinese businessmen with deep ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence."

But some of these businessmen who allegedly funneled money to the Bidens "have ties to the fentanyl trade, including $5 million from a Chinese national who was a business partner with a notorious triad leader."

This "cash flow," he argues, connects the Bidens with Chinese triad associates.

Schweizer makes a connection between Ye Jianming – a mysterious Chinese tycoon referred to as "Chairman Ye" by Hunter Biden who allegedly gave Hunter an $80,000 diamond as a gift and an interest-free $5 million loan – and a drug lord named White Wolf.

"Ye and White Wolf set up the Shanghai Zhenrong Petroleum Company together. White Wolf’s gang, UBG [United Bamboo Gang], also has a ‘partnership’ with Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel and helps them in the production and distribution of fentanyl in the United States. UBG helped to turn ‘the Sinaloa Cartel into the King of Fentanyl,’ according to a Mexican investigation of the cartel," Schweizer writes.

White Wolf had been arrested and convicted in the 1980s on drug-trafficking and racketeering charges in the U.S. The UBG, according to Schweizer, is involved extensively in the international drug trade, having sold heroin in the United States for decades. He cites one government report having stated, "It is believed the gang is active in several U.S. cities, including Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Miami, Phoenix, and various California cities. The UBG has built up a sophisticated network capable of supplying members with guns, narcotics, and fraudulent identifications."

White Wolf also allegedly has close ties with the Beijing government; senior Communist Party officials call him "Big Brother."

"The fact that a Chinese businessman who showered millions on the Bidens is partners with a crime syndicate partnering in the distribution of fentanyl into the United States might be shocking enough. But there is more," Schweizer writes.

Schweizer claims in the book that Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, was also a legal representative for Ng Lap Seng, an alleged Chinese triad member who was convicted on bribery charges. Lowell has also allegedly represented Qin Fei, who is accused of being a Chinese intelligence officer, and Lum Davis, who pleaded guilty to illegally lobbying for the Chinese government.

Lowell did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"The problem of conflicting personal ties when it comes to confronting China on fentanyl extends beyond the Biden family to members of his administration. And so does the silence," Schweizer stated.

The White House did not return Fox News Digital's request for comment.