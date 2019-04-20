Scaramucci says Pelosi is 'the smartest person' amid Democratic calls for impeachment

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., noting her smarts in resisting pressure to impeach the president after the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"I think the smartest person is actually Speaker Pelosi," he told "Fox and Friends" on Friday. Scaramucci said that while he understood Democrats tried to use the impeachment issue to raise money off of their base's anger, it would be a bad strategy going into the 2020 elections.

He said that Democrats should, instead, focus on finding a candidate who could beat President Trump. Though Trump has a good shot at winning in 2020, Scaramucci commented, Sanders was a "formidable" opponent and even the president admitted that on the campaign trail.

Sanders, who has led the declared Democratic candidates in polling, has received mixed reactions from his own party. Earlier this week, former Obama campaign manager Jim Messina predicted Sanders wouldn't be able to pull off a victory.

MUELLER REPORT IGNITES NEW DEM BATTLE OVER IMPEACHMENT

Sanders has called for further investigation after the Mueller report but reportedly ignored questions about impeachment. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., another 2020 hopeful, officially called for impeachment this week and pushed back on the suggestion that Democrats should table the issue for political reasons.

“I know people say this is politically charged and we shouldn’t go there, and that there is an election coming up, but there are some things that are bigger than politics,” she said.

Pelosi, however, has repeatedly quashed the idea and said Trump wasn't "worth" the effort required for an impeachment battle.

"Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it," she said in an interview published in March.

While other progressives have signed onto impeachment efforts, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif. indicated Pelosi ultimately had the power to make that decision. "There's only one person who matters: Nancy Pelosi. She sets the agenda for House Democrats," he told Fox News on Friday.