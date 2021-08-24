Sasse urges Biden to tell Taliban 'we're getting our people out however long it takes': 'Damn the deadline'

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called on President Biden to take a tough stance against the Taliban in the face of their threats over what would happen if the U.S. overstays their Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline to evacuate Americans and allies from Afghanistan.

In a blistering statement, Sasse said Biden should be calling the shots, not the Taliban, who said there would be "no extensions" of the deadline the Biden administration had set for withdrawal.

"Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban," Sasse said in a statement issued by his office Tuesday. "Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies. The Biden administration needs to cut the Stockholm syndrome."

The Pentagon, meanwhile, said Tuesday morning that they plan on sticking with the Aug. 31 deadline. At a press briefing they stated that the number of U.S. troops will be reduced to "zero" by that date, and that there is "no question" that the Taliban will help any remaining Americans leave the country.

Sasse went on to warn the president that the Taliban cannot be trusted and that if he goes along with their wishes he will be responsible for the ensuing losses.

"If President Biden accepts the Taliban’s terms he’ll be the one holding the shovel in Afghanistan's 'graveyard of empires,'" he said.

The Nebraska Republican said that not only should Biden say the U.S. will take as long as necessary, but also that he should threaten retaliation against anyone who stands in his way.

"Mr. President, tell the Taliban we’re getting our people out however long it takes, and that we’re perfectly willing to spill Taliban, al Qaeda, and ISIS blood to do it," he said.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.