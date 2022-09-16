Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'cancer free' after thyroid surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed she had surgery to treat thyroid cancer on Friday.

Sanders said her doctor found the cancer during a check-up earlier this month and that the surgery to remove her thyroid and "surrounding lymph nodes" was successful.

"I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support," Sanders’ campaign wrote in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don't lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state."

Sanders worked as a press secretary for then-President Donald Trump from 2017-2019 and announced she was running for governor of Arkansas in January 2021.

Sanders’ doctor, John R. Sims, said Sanders will require continued treatment but that she is considered "cancer free" and should be "back on her feet within the next 24 hours."

"I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down," Sims said.