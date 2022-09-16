Expand / Collapse search
Arkansas
Published

Sarah Huckabee Sanders 'cancer free' after thyroid surgery

Huckabee Sanders campaign said her doctor found the cancer during a check-up earlier this month

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
Arkansas Republican gubernatorial candidate and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed she had surgery to treat thyroid cancer on Friday.  

Sanders said her doctor found the cancer during a check-up earlier this month and that the surgery to remove her thyroid and "surrounding lymph nodes" was successful. 

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had surgery to remove her thryroid on Friday and said she would be back on the campaign trail soon.  

Sarah Huckabee Sanders had surgery to remove her thryroid on Friday and said she would be back on the campaign trail soon.   (Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

"I want to thank the Arkansas doctors and nurses for their world-class care, as well as my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support," Sanders’ campaign wrote in a statement. "I look forward to returning to the campaign trail soon. This experience has been a reminder that whatever battle you may be facing, don't lose heart. As governor, I will never quit fighting for the people of our great state."

Sanders worked as a press secretary for then-President Donald Trump from 2017-2019 and announced she was running for governor of Arkansas in January 2021. 

Sanders’ doctor, John R. Sims, said Sanders will require continued treatment but that she is considered "cancer free" and should be "back on her feet within the next 24 hours." 

"I think it’s fair to say she’s now cancer free, and I don’t anticipate any of this slowing her down," Sims said.

