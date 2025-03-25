Expand / Collapse search
Migrant Crime

'Sanctuary city' raid rounds up over 200 migrant criminals: ICE

Nearly 400 total arrests were made in the Boston-area raid

By Michael Lee Fox News
Published
Former sheriff blasts Boston mayor for protecting criminal migrants: 'More interested in personal benefit than public service' Video

Former sheriff blasts Boston mayor for protecting criminal migrants: 'More interested in personal benefit than public service'

Former Bristol County, Mass. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson joins 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss border czar Tom Homan and ICE arresting hundreds of criminal migrants despite city officials refusing to cooperate.

The U.S. Customs and Enforcement agency (ICE) announced that a massive operation in Massachusetts resulted in nearly 400 arrests, including over 200 apprehensions of illegal immigrants who had serious criminal convictions or charges.

"The Commonwealth is a safer place for our residents to live and work because ICE and our federal law enforcement partners arrested hundreds of alien offenders and removed them from the streets of Massachusetts," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said in a press release.

The operation, which took place between March 18 and March 23, netted the arrests of 370 illegal immigrants in the Boston area. Among those, 205 of the migrants arrested had "significant criminal convictions or charges," the release noted, including six who were "currently facing charges or convictions for murder, drug trafficking, organized crime, and money laundering."

BOSTON MAYOR FACES HEAT OVER SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES AS PATRIOTS OWNER'S SON GOES ON OFFENSIVE

ICE agents arresting alleged illegal immigrant

ICE and law enforcement partners arrested 370 alien offenders during an enhanced operation in Massachusetts. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

The six-day operation targeted "egregious criminal alien offenders," the release notes, including members of MS-13 and Tren de Aragua who were operating "in and around Boston."

The raids came despite Boston's status as one of several so-called "sanctuary" cities across the country, jurisdictions that restrict local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Boston’s Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu has doubled down on those policies in recent days, vowing to continue protecting illegal immigrants in the city during her State of the City address last week.

ICE arresting suspect

The Boston-area operation lasted six days and targeted criminal gangs like Tren de Aragua. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"No one tells Boston how to take care of our own, not kings, and not presidents who think they are kings. Boston was born facing down bullies," she said. 

"You belong here," she told immigrants.

FOUR ‘SANCTUARY CITY’ MAYORS PREP FOR GRILLING IN CONGRESS THIS WEEK: ‘HELD ACCOUNTABLE’

masked police in ICE raid

A number of federal agencies besides ICE were involved in the Boston-area operation. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

ICE agents were joined by personnel from several other federal agencies, including the FBI, DEA, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ATF, U.S. Marshals Service and DSS.

"Safeguarding the integrity of the immigration and citizenship process is critical. We simply can’t permit violent and dangerous criminals to enter or remain in the United States under false pretenses, with unknown allegiances and intentions. It’s a direct threat to public safety and our national security," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division Jodi Cohen said in the release.

female federal agent seen from behind

The Boston federal raid occurred in a so-called sanctuary city, and Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu has pledged to continue to "take care of our own," saying of migrants, "you belong here." (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

Those arrested in the operation included a Dominican migrant who illegally re-entered the U.S. after previously being charged with trafficking fentanyl, a Chilean migrant convicted on four counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, and a Honduran migrant convicted of rape of a child.

Federal authorities also seized roughly 44 kilograms of methamphetamines, five kilograms of fentanyl and 1.2 kilograms of cocaine during the raid.

federal agents arresting suspect

The Boston-area operation ran from March 18-23, 2025. (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

"ICE and our federal law enforcement partners are committed to protecting the homeland through the eradication of transnational criminal organizations, dismantling dangerous criminal gangs preying on the American public, locating and arresting criminal alien offenders, and making our communities a safer place to live," Hyde said.

Wu's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

