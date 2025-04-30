Rubio passionately defends immigration actions to weed out 'perverts and pedophiles and child rapists'

Expand / Collapse search
By Diana Stancy Fox News
Published
Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the Trump administration’s decision to send an accused MS-13 gang member back to his native country of El Salvador — and said the U.S. is seeking other countries to do the same. 

"I say this unapologetically: We are actively searching for other countries to take people from third countries. So we are active, not just El Salvador," Rubio said Wednesday during a cabinet meeting at the White House. "We are working with other countries to say, ‘We want to send you some of the most despicable human beings to your countries.’"

"We do that as a favor to us, and the further away from America the better so they can't come back across the border," Rubio said. "I'm not apologetic about it. We are doing that…[the] president was elected to keep America safe, and we get rid of a bunch of perverts and pedophiles and child rapists out of our country."

