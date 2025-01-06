Rudy Giuliani held in contempt of court in 2020 election defamation case 

A federal judge is holding Rudy Giuliani in contempt of court for failing to comply with requests for information about his assets related to his defamation verdict ordering him to pay two Georgia election workers $148 million.

The Associated Press reported that New York-based U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman ruled that the former Trump lawyer and New York mayor "willfully violated an unambiguous order of the court" when he "blew past" a Dec. 20 deadline to submit information.

Liman said that Giuliani "attempted to run the clock by stalling" and withholding information about assets he could use to pay Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss after he accused them of committing fraud during the 2020 election.

This comes after Giuliani, 80, testified for three hours on Friday and again on Monday explaining the delays in sharing information about his assets.

Liman said that he would be issuing sanctions against Giuliani over the contempt, which he would decide on later.

Another trial set for Jan. 16 will decide whether a New York Yankees World Series ring and Giuliani’s Florida home can be used to help pay his debt to Freeman and Moss.