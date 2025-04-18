Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine

Rubio says US ready to 'move on' within days if no progress made on Russia-Ukraine peace deal

“If it's not gonna happen, then we're just gonna move on," Rubio noted.

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that it needs to be determined within days whether achieving a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "doable in the short term," warning that he thinks the U.S. will "move on" if it is not achievable.

Rubio said that if it is "not possible," he thinks President Donald Trump is "probably at a point where he's gonna say, ‘Well, we’re done.'"

But Rubio noted that the U.S. will help if either or both sides are "serious about peace."

REPUBLICAN USES GEORGE WASHINGTON, AMERICAN REVOLUTION TO REJECT NOTION UKRAINE SHOULD SURRENDER TO RUSSIA

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on upon his arrival at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs before a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart in Paris on April 17, 2025.  (JULIEN DE ROSA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"If it's not gonna happen, then we're just gonna move on," Rubio declared.

"@POTUS has been clear: The time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is now. Today in Paris, @SE_MiddleEast, @SPE_Kellogg and I met with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killing and reach a just and sustainable peace," Rubio noted in a post on X. 

RUBIO ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF STATE DEPARTMENT EFFORT THAT ‘WAS SUPPOSED TO BE DEAD ALREADY’

The war continues to rage, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declaring in a post, "This is how Russia began this Good Friday – with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, Shaheds – maiming our people and cities."

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., staunchly supports Ukraine and wants the U.S. to provide the Eastern European nation with arms to bolster its war effort.

JD VANCE BLASTS ZELENSKYY'S ‘60 MINUTES’ COMMENTS AS ‘ABSURD,’ ‘NOT PRODUCTIVE’

"European Allies and U.S. should arm Ukraine to the max and help them defend their country against the Russians, and now the North Koreans and Chinese," Bacon said in a recent tweet.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

