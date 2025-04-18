Rubio says US ready to 'move on' within days if no progress made on Russia-Ukraine peace deal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that it needs to be determined within days whether achieving a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is "doable in the short term," warning that he thinks the U.S. will "move on" if it is not achievable.

Rubio said that if it is "not possible," he thinks President Donald Trump is "probably at a point where he's gonna say, ‘Well, we’re done.'"

But Rubio noted that the U.S. will help if either or both sides are "serious about peace."

"If it's not gonna happen, then we're just gonna move on," Rubio declared.

"@POTUS has been clear: The time to end the war between Russia and Ukraine is now. Today in Paris, @SE_MiddleEast, @SPE_Kellogg and I met with leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ukraine to talk about how we can stop the killing and reach a just and sustainable peace," Rubio noted in a post on X.

The war continues to rage, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declaring in a post, "This is how Russia began this Good Friday – with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, Shaheds – maiming our people and cities."

U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., staunchly supports Ukraine and wants the U.S. to provide the Eastern European nation with arms to bolster its war effort.

"European Allies and U.S. should arm Ukraine to the max and help them defend their country against the Russians, and now the North Koreans and Chinese," Bacon said in a recent tweet.